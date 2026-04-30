Rahul Roy breaks silence on viral reels, hints at financial struggles: ‘If you are concerned, then help me find work’

Actor Rahul Roy, who rose to fame with the 1990 blockbuster Aashiqui, recently found himself at the centre of social media chatter after appearing in a series of reels with a relatively unknown content creator, which left many both concerned and curious. Addressing the buzz, the actor broke his silence, hinting at financial strain linked to ongoing legal matters. In 2020, Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke, while he was shooting for a project in Kargil.

He also didn’t hold back in calling out trolls, slamming those who mocked him and his struggles while asserting that such reactions reveal more about them than him.

Rahul Roy reacts Earlier this week, Rahul became a talking point on social media after several reels featuring him with a content creator, who goes by the handle Dr Vanita Ghadage Desai, surfaced online.

In one reel, he was seen dancing to Tere Dar Pe Sanam, a song belonging to the 1993 film Phir Teri Kahaani Yaad Aayi, featuring Rahul opposite Pooja Bhatt. While some social media users expressed concern for Rahul after the reels surfaced, others trolled him, dismissing the videos as cringe.

On Wednesday, Rahul took to Instagram to share a note that seemed to address how his reels have become a talking point on social media. Calling out those who mocked him, he wrote that if people ridicule his “simplicity or make fun of his struggles”, it reflects more on them than it does on him.

“I do my work with honesty and modesty. I have some legal matters to pay for, and these are not from today—they are from before the brain stroke happened,” Rahul wrote.

Rahul also hinted at financial strain, revealing that he is dealing with legal matters that require significant expenses.

The actor continued, “If you mock my simplicity or make fun of my struggles, it says less about me and more about you. If you are truly so concerned, then help me find some genuine and decent work so I can pay for these cases. At least I am earning through hard work, not by mocking others.”