Raj Kundra shares cryptic post after ED attaches his properties worth nearly 98 crore in Bitcoin investment fraud case

Raj Kundra's cryptic post

He shared a picture of a roaring lion that had this text written on it: 'Learning to stay calm when you feel disrespected is a different type of growth'.

Shilpa Shetty is yet to react to the latest developments in the money laundering case; but she was spotted on Thursday evening with her mother as they visited her friend, actor Salman Khan, at his Mumbai home after the recent firing incident outside his residence.

Raj Kundra shared a cryptic post on Instagram Stories on Thursday.

Raj's team's reaction

In response to ED attaching his properties, Raj Kundra's team shared a statement via Prashant Patil, the counsel representing Shilpa and him. As per ANI, Prashant reiterated the couple's commitment to adhering to the due process of law.

He said, "We shall follow the due process of law and take necessary steps as prescribed under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act to protect the liberty and property of my clients... On the face of it, there is no prima facie case made out against my clients Mr Raj Kundra and Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra."

He added, "We have complete faith in the Honourable Judiciary. I believe when we make our fair representation before the Honourable Enforcement Directorate, even the investigation agencies may grant justice to us. We have faith in a fair investigation. We stand committed to cooperating with the authorities as and when required."

More about Raj Kundra's case

The ED's investigation stemmed from multiple FIRs filed by the Maharashtra Police and Delhi Police against various individuals and entities involved in a Bitcoin Ponzi scam. The scam allegedly collected significant funds from the public under false promises of high returns, concealing ill-gotten gains in obscure online wallets.

According to the ED, Raj Kundra received 285 Bitcoins from the mastermind of the scam, Amit Bhardwaj, for setting up a Bitcoin mining farm in Ukraine. These Bitcoins were sourced from proceeds of crime collected from investors. Despite the deal not materializing, Kundra is allegedly still in possession of these Bitcoins, valued at over ₹150 crore.

Earlier arrests have been made in connection with the scam, with individuals presently in judicial custody, while the main accused remain absconding. The ED had previously attached properties worth ₹69 crore in this case. Further investigation is ongoing.

