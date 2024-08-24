Rajkummar Rao improvised climax scene of Stree, imitated Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Being his fan, first thing that comes…’

Rajkummar says he loves improvising

Rajkummar said, "I love improvising on set. It's a lot of fun for me, and Amar (Kaushik) gives me that freedom. If you go wrong, he will stop, 'Maybe not like this, it's a bit much'. Comedy on paper has to be good, that's how you can play. That's why I tell my writer friends, 'Give me a playground to play at least'. If I don't have a playground I won't be able to of it."

Rajkummar talked about Stree

When asked if he improvised in any of his films, including Stree, Rajkummar spoke about it. In the 2018 film, Stree is the ghost of a courtesan who was wronged in her mortal life. After her death, she followed the men of Chanderi. She whispered their names from behind, and if they looked back at her, she made them disappear.

Rajkummar on Stree climax scene

Talking about the particular scene, Rajkummar said, "There is a playground in front of me that there is a ghost in front me, and I'm s*** scared. But I'm being told to look into her eyes with love. Being a Shah Rukh Khan fan, the first thing that comes to mind is Shah Rukh Khan...So the scene that I did was improvisation. Pyaar? Khatka (Love? It struck me). How do you look into the eyes with love? You do this right? (Imitates Shah Rukh). Because it's conditioned, I'm from a small town, and we grew up watching these films. So I improvised there (Repeats lines imitating Shah Rukh), and people cracked up laughing in theatres."

About Stree and Stree 2

Stree is a 2018 supernatural comedy horror film directed by Amar Kaushik. It also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee.

Rajkummar was last seen in Stree 2 directed by Amar. It takes off after the events of 2018's Stree, where the ghost of a courtesan comes back to Chanderi to help Vicky (Rajkummar) and his friends fight a new mystical enemy called Sarkata. The second part also stars Shraddha, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee. Actors Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan have special cameos in the film.