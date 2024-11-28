Rajkummar Rao reveals why Patralekhaa put sindoor on him at wedding: 'We weren’t comfortable with some of the rituals'

Rajkummar Rao has opened up about the unusual incident from his 2021 wedding to Patralekhaa, where she put sindoor (vermillion) on his forehead instead of the other way around. The actor said in a new interview that they were trying to just be in the moment and be equal. (Also read: Patralekhaa found husband Rajkummar Rao ‘very creepy’ at first: I was scared) Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha at their wedding in 2021

Rajkummar Rao on the sindoor incident from their marriage

In an interview with Mojo Story, Rajkummar addressed the moment when Patralekhaa applied the sindoor to his forehead and said, “At that moment it was very impulsive, I felt why is it just her wearing the sindoor, mangalsutra and chooda? I thought she had to wear and do so much, what I am doing? I was just wearing the ring. I just asked her, ‘You should also put sindoor on me. It should be equal'.” Rajkummar said that Patralekha was 'overwhelmed' at that moment, and though it became huge later, they didn't think it was anything 'out of the box'.

Rajkummar on wanting to know the meaning behind rituals

The actor added that he and Patralekhaa were uncomfortable with some of the rituals, particularly the vachans (vows) the bride has to take. “Even during our pheras, we wanted to know what was the Pandit ji saying? We asked him the meaning behind every mantra. We weren’t comfortable with some of the vachans that Patralekha had to take. For instance, there was one vachan which said that she can’t get angry at me and I was like this one is not happening, it’s not valid,” the actor added.

Rajkummar and Patralekha met in 2010 while trying to make a mark in the industry. They shot a music video together and began dating soon after. The couple tied the knot on November 15, 2021 in Chandigarh. They recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary.