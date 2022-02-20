Rajkummar Rao wishes wife Patralekhaa with a birthday message, here's where Huma Qureshi disagrees. See post

Actor Rajkummar Rao wished his wife-actor Patralekhaa on her 33rd birthday with a message but actor Huma Qureshi thinks her caption was better. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Rajkummar shared a photo with Patralekhaa.

In the candid picture, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa looked into each other's eyes as they smiled. While Rajkummar wore a multicoloured sweater, Patralekhaa opted for an off-shoulder top.

He captioned the post, "Happy birthday @patralekhaa. I love you (red heart emojis)." Patralekhaa commented, "I love you babyyyy (red heart emojis)." Farah Khan commented, "Me too."

On his Instagram Stories, he shared a picture with Patralekhaa from their wedding celebrations. He wrote, “Happy birthday to the love of my life @patralekhaa The best girl ever. You Rockstar, The music of our love will only go louder and louder every day.”

He shared a picture with Patralekhaa from their wedding celebrations.

Dia Mirza said, "Happy Birthday Patra @patralekhaa." Bhumi Pednekar, "Happy birthday you pretty pretty girl @patralekhaa." Huma wrote, "My caption was better."

She seemingly meant her caption that she added with the picture featuring herself and Patralekhaa on her Instagram Stories. "Happy Bday my beautiful @patralekhaa !!! Your ability to spread love is insane...umm also thank you for letting me do my crazy around you." Patralekhaa re-shared the post on her Instagram and wrote, "My crazy friend. Love you." She seemingly meant her caption on her Instagram Stories.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa tied the knot on November 15 last year. The two got married in a traditional ceremony with only their family members and close friends in attendance in Chandigarh. They dated each other for over a decade.

The couple worked together in Hansal Mehta's critically acclaimed film Citylights in 2014, which was also Patralekhaa's debut movie. They have also featured in the OTT Web Original Series Bose: Dead/ Alive, which streamed on ALT Balaji.

Last month, Rajkummar had shared a video on Instagram, dedicating it to Patralekhaa. In the video, he was singing Maaeri for her as she blushed and cheered for him. He was joined in the video by his co-star from Stree, Abhishek Banerjee, his friend Anish John and actor-director Vinod Rawat.

Also Read | Rajkummar Rao's sis-in-law Parnalekha praises his Badhaai Do: 'Finally my community has a film'

"Humari shadi ki ye sham (This evening from our wedding day). Sing for the people you love. Kehte hain gaana aaye yaa na aaye gaana chahiye specially jab woh ek impromptu singing session ban jaye (It's said that one should whether they can or can't specially if it turns into an impromptu singing session)," he wrote.

Rajkummar has several films in the pipeline including Mr and Mrs Mahi with Jahnvi Kapoor; Anubhav Sinha's Bheed; and Netflix Original Monica, O My Darling. He was seen in the recently released film Badhaai Do with Bhumi Pednekar, Chum Darang, Seema Pahwa and Sheeba Chaddha among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON