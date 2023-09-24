Rajveer Deol on being in his father Sunny Deol's shadow: ‘Everyone expects me to do an action film’

What Rajveer said

“I have such a shadow of my father that I have to make my own way. Everyone expects me to do an action film on top of that. So I'm just curious to know how the public will conceive me,” Rajveer said in the interview.

“I don't blame them because they're such fans of my dad. They've seen him succeed in that (action films) so much and he's done it so well. They just want the new generation to have, I guess, a new version of my dad for them to follow. For me to be that, it's asking for too much. And it's not natural as well. It's different times, different lives that we grew up in. But I can't blame them for comparison. You can't stop them. The best way is to ignore it, and keep working at it, what you think is best for you,” Rajveer added in the same interview.

Sunny Deol's action films

Sunny Deol is fresh off the success of his action film Gadar 2, which has earned ₹522 crore at the domestic box office so far. Directed by Anil Sharma, it is the sequel of their 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, an action romance. Sunny has famously starred in successful action films like Ghayal, Ghatak, Border, and Arjun among others.

However, he made his Bollywood debut with a romantic film as well, Rahul Rawail's Betaab (1983). Sunny also launched his elder son, Karan Deol, with the romantic film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in 2019.

Dono, produced by Sooraj Barjatya's Rajshri Films, is slated to release in cinemas on October 5. It will also mark the acting debut of Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma.

Hello cinephiles, we're LIVE on WhatsApp! Join here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail