Rakesh Roshan cherishes sharing screen with son Hrithik Roshan in their first ad, fans call it ‘sweet surprise’. Watch

Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan's advertisement together

Hrithik and Rakesh featured together in an advertisement for the first time. The two reunited on screen for a vehicle lubricant brand commercial. The ad shows Hrithik whistling the Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai tune while fuelling his car. When his friend asks him, "Have you ever turned back to see how far you’ve come?" Hrithik replies, "Not yet." This is followed by both of them taking a road trip to “where it all started.” As they take in a scenic view, Rakesh Roshan enters the frame and asks Hrithik, “How was your journey?” to which Hrithik replies, “Unforgettable.”

Sharing the advertisement on Twitter, the filmmaker wrote, "A moment I’ll cherish forever — sharing the screen with my son for our very first commercial together. Here’s to creating memories, both on and off camera :)". Fans were thrilled to see the father-son duo on screen together for the first time.

One fan wrote, "Wow. Sharing the screen after so many years. Father-son duo. The Roshans." Another said, "That’s such a special moment! Making memories like that is priceless. Here’s to many more adventures together!" A third commented, "This brought happy tears to my eyes." Another fan wrote, "I love the ad, Sir. Good to see you both on screen." One more added, "Such a sweet surprise."

Hrithik Roshan first played the young version of his father’s character in the 1980 film Aap Ke Deewane. He also worked as a child artiste in the film Bhagwan Dada, which featured his father, Rajinikanth, and Sridevi in key roles. The father-son duo have collaborated on several hit films, including Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Koi... Mil Gaya, and Krrish, among others.

Hrithik Roshan's upcoming films

Now, Rakesh — who was earlier supposed to direct Krrish 4 — has handed over the baton to his son. Hrithik will now be making his directorial debut with Krrish 4. Apart from this, the actor also has the much-anticipated War 2, which also stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, and is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 14.