Rakesh Roshan scolded son Hrithik Roshan after he 'secretly' went for auditions before debut: 'Don't do such things'

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, who is currently in the US for a fans meet-and-greet session, revealed that he would secretly go out for auditions because his father-director Rakesh Roshan told him to make his own life and not expect him to make a film for him. Hrithik Roshan talked about how Rakesh Roshan dissuaded him from going to audition before his debut

The War actor is in New Jersey for the event and recently opened about how he began his journey in the film industry. The internet is flooded with several pictures and videos from the show, hosted by Sophie Choudry. In one such video, Hrithik can be seen discussing how he had to take the reins of his career in his own hands as he knew that his father would not compromise his work just to launch his son. Hrithik had to be deserving of it.

‘I thought I am not deserving’

“My father always told me that you have to make your own life, don’t expect me to make a film for you just because I am a director and you are my son. So, I grew up knowing that my dad would never compromise his work just to make a film for me. I really had to be deserving of it. There came a time when I thought I am not deserving of that. So, I would just go outside and audition. I went to my friend Daboo Ratnani, and we did a photo session. I had no money to pay him, so I said if I earn some good bucks once I become an actor, I will pay you back, he said ‘Don’t worry about it’,” the actor said.

He further mentions that he decided to audition for a movie called Ta Ra Rum Pum Pum, helmed by Shekhar Kapur which had an amazing script. However, his father was shocked to learn that and dissuaded Hrithik from doing it.

“Then, I auditioned for many filmmakers and one of them was Shekhar Kapur. He was auditioning me for a film called Ta Ra Rum Pum Pum, which never got made; it was an amazing script. My dad found out, and he called me while I was at the audition. He said, ‘Hello, where are you?’ I told him that I am auditioning for Shekhar Kapur’s film. He said, ‘What? Come back now, don’t do such things’," the actor said.

Father Roshan finally launched his son because…

Hrithik believes that his father felt a sense of loss that he would not be the one launch his son. Hrithik Roshan's debut film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai in 2000 was a box office blockbuster and set the record for most awards won by an Indian film. "I think my dad felt a sense of loss that somebody else is going to take his son away and make a film for him. Before that, he only thought of a film for me. I always feel great and want to pat myself on the back because I did not get an offer from the father Rakesh Roshan, I got an offer from the director Rakesh Roshan. That is something I am always going to be proud of,” he said

Hrithik Roshan on directing Krrish 4

Hrithik is now gearing up to add another feather into his cap by turning director for Krrish 4. The film, which will be co-produced by YRF and Rakesh Roshan, is expected to go floor this year. Earlier in a video, Hrithik discussed how he is nervous for his directorial debut and needs all the love and support from his fans.