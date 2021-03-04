Hrithik Roshan's parents Rakesh and Pinkie receive first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, share pics
- Rakesh Roshan took to social media and revealed he received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine shot. He also pointed out the uniqueness of the day.
Rakesh Roshan joined the list of Bollywood stars who have received the Covid-19 vaccine. The filmmaker took to his Twitter and Instagram accounts to share a picture of him getting the vaccine shot. In the picture, the director was seen seated in a chair, wearing a white and blue shirt and smiling for the camera. He gave a thumbs up sign while the nurse injected the vaccine.
"Fist dose of Covishield taken, go ahead," he tweeted. On Instagram, sharing the same picture, Rakesh pointed out the uniqueness of the date. "Unique day once in our lifetime 4321, 4th March 21 to get vaccinated GO AHEAD," he wrote. The picture was liked by his son, actor Hrithik Roshan.
Fans took to the comments section and prayed for his good health. "Congratulations Stay safe and healthy," a fan wished. "So glad to see , keep healthy and happy sir. All the best from Norway," another fan said. "Great, it will be motivation for others to take," a third added.
Hrithik's mother Pinkie Roshan also took to her Instagram account to reveal she received the vaccine.
India began the second phase of its Covid-19 vaccination drive to inoculate senior citizens and those over 45 with comorbidities on Monday. Following the drive's commencement, many stars have got the first dose of the vaccine.
Satish Shah revealed he also took the vaccine on Tuesday. He tweeted, "#COVID19Vaccination stood for 3hrs. In the hot Sun at BKC n got it done. Total chaos outside but very disciplined inside. Got politely scolded for not availing VIP entrance but felt good behaving like RK Lakshman’s common man." He later clarified, "There’s no separate VIP entrance but provide back door vaccination for aged VIPs and the ones on wheel chairs."
South superstar Kamal Haasan also received the first dose of the vaccine. "I took the coronavirus vaccine at Sri Ramachandra Hospital. Those who care not only for themselves but also for others should get vaccinated," he tweeted, sharing a picture from the hospital.
