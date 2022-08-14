Raksha Bandhan box office day 3 collection: No growth for Akshay Kumar film, collects 20.6 crore in total

Akshay Kumar's film Raksha Bandhan showed no growth on Saturday and currently stands at a three-day total of around ₹20.6 crore. The film released on the festival of rakhi on Thursday and clashed with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha in movie theatres. Also read: Raksha Bandhan actor Smrithi Srikanth recalls racism during modelling days

While Laal Singh Chaddha performed a little better with collection of around 8.7 crore, Raksha Bandhan could manage around ₹ ₹5.75-6 crore on day 3. Akshay Kumar plays a doting brother to four sisters in the film that addresses the ill effects of the dowry system in Indian society and racism.

According to a report on Boxofficeindia.com, Raksha Bandhan remains better in Hindi speaking belts of UP, CI and Rajasthan but dull in Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore and Hyderabad. The collections however fell in Gujarat on Friday and Saturday.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh called the box office performance of the film “underwhelming”. Sharing two day numbers of the film, he tweeted on Saturday, “#RakshaBandhan declines on Day 2... National chains remain extremely low... Mass belt is driving its biz... 2-day total is underwhelming... Needs to have a miraculous turnaround from Sat-Mon... Thu 8.20 cr, Fri 6.40 cr. Total: ₹ 14.60 cr. #India biz.”

Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the family drama is a story about Lala Kedarnath (Akshay) and his relationship with his four sisters. It focuses on his efforts to get his sisters married and tackles issues such as dowry and body shaming. Akshay's Toilet Ek Prem Katha co-star Bhumi Pednekar plays his love interest in Raksha Bandhan. Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth play the role of his sisters.

In an interview to ANI, Bhumi had said before the film's release, “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was the first blockbuster of my career, thanks to Akshay sir. Akshay sir and I have a unique tuning to deliver some meaningful entertainers. Both Toilet and Rakshabandhan deliver a message that one can take home and also watch such films with the entire family. I love family entertainers because it appeals to the widest possible quadrant of movie-watchers in India.”

