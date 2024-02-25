Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani deck up in 'most magical' designer outfits for their dreamy sangeet function in Goa

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani married in Goa on Wednesday. Rakul Preet and Jackky's sangeet photos are here, and they both look so in love. On Sunday, Rakul Preet took to Instagram to share a bunch of happy photos from their sangeet night. Along with a solo photo of her 'most magical' lehenga, the actor shared some pictures with Jackky, who was dressed in black formals. Also read | Jackky Bhagnani can't take his eyes off beautiful bride Rakul Preet Singh in magical official wedding video. See pics Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani at their sangeet function.

Rakul Preet Singh shares pics of 'dreamy' sangeet

Rakul Preet Singh wrote in her Instagram caption, "A dreamy night. Thank you @falgunipeacock for creating the most magical outfit for a magical night.. felt like a star shining bright." A fan commented on the actor's pictures, "Rakul Preet looks so beautiful and lovely." Another said, “So beautiful, so gorgeous.”

Rakul Preet and Jackky's Goa wedding

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's big, fat Indian wedding was one for the books. From the bride's beautiful entry to the couple's intimate haldi celebration and lots of dancing in between, this celebrity wedding was straight out of a fairytale. The two had shared their official wedding video on Instagram on Friday, and the video encapsulates the essence of all their fun and special wedding festivities that took place in Goa.

Soon after their wedding ceremonies – Anand Karan in the morning and a Sindhi-inspired wedding with pheras in the evening – Rakul Preet and Jackky not only shared their official wedding pictures on Instagram, they also greeted paparazzi outside their Goa hotel. Rakul wore a pastel pink Tarun Tahiliani lehenga for the wedding and a white and golden lehenga for the Anand Karaj. Jackky wore white and golden Tarun Tahiliani looks for both ceremonies.

