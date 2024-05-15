Rakul Preet Singh says she ‘forced’ Jackky Bhagnani to propose before wedding: I am not walking down that aisle…

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are happily enjoying the initial phase of their marriage. In a new interview with Zoom, Rakul revealed that Jackky did not pop the question even until a few months before marriage. Rakul revealed that she ‘forced’ Jackky to propose before they tied the knot. (Also read: Rakul Preet Singh: 'Will you ask a guy to dress a certain way after marriage?') Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot this year.(Satish Bate/ HT)

What Rakul said

During the conversation, Rakul said: “Nobody knows the proposal story. I forced him to do a proper proposal for me. I said, ‘I am not walking down that aisle till you propose.’ Because shaadi date was fixed, parents have met and wedding prep is going on. But boy hasn't proposed. I was like I need a story. I know we were getting married but I need a story for life.”

More details

She further continued that it was at their bachelor's trip where he proposed. “But honestly, I had completely forgotten and he managed to surprise me. I had no idea. Bhumi (Pednekar) played a very important role. Because Bhumi sort of orchestrated it. So I couldn’t guess. Bhumi is his best friend and of course a great friend of mine now so she orchestrated the whole thing so I couldn’t tell,” she added.

Rakul and Jackky took to Instagram to share their official wedding pictures. Rakul wore a pink-peach lehenga with enormous diamonds for the wedding. “Mine now and forever (red heart emoticon) 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni,” they captioned the post. Rakul and Jackky got married in twin ceremonies at the ITC Grand South Goa hotel. They invited only family and closest friends for the ceremonies.

On the work front, Rakul will be seen in Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.