Ram Gopal Varma hints he ‘pities’ Yash's Toxic after watching Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 teaser: ‘R I P’

RGV took to his X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday to share the teaser of Dhurandhar 2, aka Dhurandhar: The Revenge. While not naming Toxic explicitly, he wrote, “This is not REVENGE, it’s @AdityaDharFilms RAMPAGE..I pity the ones who will come in it’s way. R I P.”

Fans of the film seemed to agree with him, because one of them commented, “Write directly na... RIP toxic.” Another wrote, “Edu enti intha direct ga #ToxicTheMovie ni anestunnadu (He’s saying it about Toxic the movie).” A fan even directly wrote, “Yes. The Rampage will push any Toxicity to the sidelines.” This comes after since Dhurandhar 2 teaser dropped, X users have been debating which film will do better.

This is not the first time RGV has posted about the clash between Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic. In January, he wrote on X, “One is cinema that cuts into flesh. The other is cinema that poses for the camera. #Dhuroxic won’t be just another clash, it’ll be a collision between truth and styling. And possibly something bigger. #Dhuroxic could mark the beginning of the end of hero worship ushered in by the pan India biggies from the south.”