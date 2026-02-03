Ram Gopal Varma hints he ‘pities’ Yash's Toxic after watching Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 teaser: ‘R I P’
The teaser for Aditya Dhar's Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2, aka Dhurandhar: The Revenge, was released on Tuesday and here's how Ram Gopal Varma reacted.
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is all praise for the teaser of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2. A glimpse of the Ranveer Singh-starrer was released on Tuesday, and the director took to social media to share it and reiterate his belief that Dhurandhar 2 will win the clash against Geetu Mohandas’ Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. (Also Read: Internet says leaked videos from Dhurandhar 2 sets look just like real life videos of Lyari shootout which left 7 dead)
Ram Gopal Varma ‘pities’ Toxic after watching Dhurandhar 2 teaser
RGV took to his X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday to share the teaser of Dhurandhar 2, aka Dhurandhar: The Revenge. While not naming Toxic explicitly, he wrote, “This is not REVENGE, it’s @AdityaDharFilms RAMPAGE..I pity the ones who will come in it’s way. R I P.”
Fans of the film seemed to agree with him, because one of them commented, “Write directly na... RIP toxic.” Another wrote, “Edu enti intha direct ga #ToxicTheMovie ni anestunnadu (He’s saying it about Toxic the movie).” A fan even directly wrote, “Yes. The Rampage will push any Toxicity to the sidelines.” This comes after since Dhurandhar 2 teaser dropped, X users have been debating which film will do better.
This is not the first time RGV has posted about the clash between Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic. In January, he wrote on X, “One is cinema that cuts into flesh. The other is cinema that poses for the camera. #Dhuroxic won’t be just another clash, it’ll be a collision between truth and styling. And possibly something bigger. #Dhuroxic could mark the beginning of the end of hero worship ushered in by the pan India biggies from the south.”
About Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic
Dhurandhar 2 will be released in theatres on March 19 and will see Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Arun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt and others reprise their roles. While Akshaye Khanna’s character died in the first part, he’s still expected to make an appearance. The film will be released in all South Indian languages, apart from Hindi.
Toxic, which will also be released on March 19, stars Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Kyle Paul and Rukmini Vasanth. It was shot simultaneously in English and Kannada. The film has high expectations, given that it's Yash's next after the KGF films that shot him to stardom.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeshita Nyayapati
A movie buff first and an entertainment reporter next, Neeshita Nyayapati has a decade of experience in print and digital media. Come Friday, you'll find her at the movies reviewing the latest rom-com or masala actioner. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu cinema, with a dash of Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi thrown in.Read More
