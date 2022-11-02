Rambha thanks fans for their love and prayers after car accident: 'I'm happy you all still remember me

Rambha, who met with an accident recently, has thanked her fans for their prayers and love and expressed her gratitude towards them. Rambha met with a car accident in Canada when she was returning home after picking up her children from school along with their nanny. Her daughter had to be hospitalised for a few days. (Also read: Judwaa actor Rambha and her kids suffer injuries after car accident in Canada)

After returning from the hospital, Rambha conducted an Instagram live chat session to thank fans for their love and support. Rambha began her live session saying, “To all my friends and family from all over the world who prayed for our speedy recovery, I thank them all from the bottom of my heart. Me and my kids, we are safe now. Please keep praying for us. I am overwhelmed with all the love and support that I am getting from all over. My kids are safe, Saisha is safe. She came out of all this and we are all back home and we are safe.”

She also read a few comments and responded to them thanking everyone for the love and support. She also talked in Hindi and added, “I am so happy you all still remember me.”

Kushbu Sundar was among the first ones to respond. She wrote, “Stay safe Jaya.. love to all . Miss you.” Fans also showered love on the post. One of them wrote, “Hi Madam.. happy to see you back live.” Another one commented, “Take care my favorite heroine Ramba maam.”

Rambha began her onscreen journey with Hariharan's Malayalam film Sargam in 1992 at the young age of 15. She rose to fame with Judwaa, Bandhan and Gharwali Baharwali. She married businessman Indrakumar Pathmanathan in 2010. She has two daughters and a son.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail