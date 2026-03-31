Ranbir Kapoor introduces Ramayana at LA event, calls Lord Rama ‘conscience keeper of billions’
Ranbir Kapoor, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra spoke about their upcoming film Ramayana at a special screening in Los Angeles recently.
Before releasing the highly anticipated first glimpse of ‘Rama’ on April 2, Ranbir Kapoor, along with director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra, made a special trip to Los Angeles to unveil Ramayana’s first visuals to an exclusive international audience. At the event, Ranbir also spoke about portraying Lord Rama, describing him as the epitome of an ideal man.
Ranbir Kapoor on playing Lord Rama
The footage of the mythological epic was unveiled at a special screening for a packed audience in Los Angeles recently, and several photos and videos from the event have since surfaced on social media, giving fans a glimpse of the excitement surrounding the premiere.
At the event, Ranbir, Nitesh and Namit also participated in a Q&A session, answering questions about the upcoming film, the characters, and more. In a video from the session that has now surfaced on social media, Ranbir is seen sharing his thoughts on bringing Lord Rama's character to life on screen.
During the conversation, Ranbir mentioned that Lord Rama is very relevant till date, calling him a “conscience keeper”. The actor went on to use the term ‘Maryada Purushottam’ to describe him.
“Lord Rama has been the conscience keeper of billions of people around the globe for centuries and long after. He will continue being so long after we have gone,” Ranbir said.
He added, “He enlightens us about the human spirit in terms of adversities. He stands for compassion, for courage, for righteousness and forgiveness. He is called Maryada Purushottam, which stands for an ideal man.”
More about Ramayana
Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is one of the most-awaited films of the year. The first, 3-minute glimpse of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana was unveiled on July 3, 2025. It presented a striking contrast between Yash, who looks intense and fiery as Ravana, and Ranbir Kapoor, who appears calm and composed as Lord Rama. It also offers a glimpse of Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Shiva, hinting at the film’s larger mythological canvas. The clip came with powerful visuals, including Ranbir climbing a tree and wielding a bow and arrow.
Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. Legendary composer Hans Zimmer joins AR Rahman for the music score. Ramayana Part One is set to release worldwide in October 2026, ahead of Diwali. The second part of the film will released in 2027.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
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