Ranbir Kapoor introduces Ramayana at LA event, calls Lord Rama ‘conscience keeper of billions’

Before releasing the highly anticipated first glimpse of ‘Rama’ on April 2, Ranbir Kapoor, along with director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra, made a special trip to Los Angeles to unveil Ramayana’s first visuals to an exclusive international audience. At the event, Ranbir also spoke about portraying Lord Rama, describing him as the epitome of an ideal man. Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is slated to release later this year. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

Ranbir Kapoor on playing Lord Rama The footage of the mythological epic was unveiled at a special screening for a packed audience in Los Angeles recently, and several photos and videos from the event have since surfaced on social media, giving fans a glimpse of the excitement surrounding the premiere.

At the event, Ranbir, Nitesh and Namit also participated in a Q&A session, answering questions about the upcoming film, the characters, and more. In a video from the session that has now surfaced on social media, Ranbir is seen sharing his thoughts on bringing Lord Rama's character to life on screen.

During the conversation, Ranbir mentioned that Lord Rama is very relevant till date, calling him a “conscience keeper”. The actor went on to use the term ‘Maryada Purushottam’ to describe him.

“Lord Rama has been the conscience keeper of billions of people around the globe for centuries and long after. He will continue being so long after we have gone,” Ranbir said.

He added, “He enlightens us about the human spirit in terms of adversities. He stands for compassion, for courage, for righteousness and forgiveness. He is called Maryada Purushottam, which stands for an ideal man.”