Ranbir Kapoor faces complaint for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ in viral video from Kapoor family's Christmas lunch

Ranbir Kapoor's viral Christmas video has not gown down well with a Mumbai resident who filed a complaint against him and his family members at a city police station on Wednesday. A copy of the complaint is available online and states that the complainant has accused Ranbir and his family of “deliberately invoking Hindu Gods and Goddesses by sprinkling intoxicating liquor on the cake and offering it to fire while celebrating any other religious festival with the intention of insulting the Sanatan Dharma there”. Also read: Reddit thinks Raha looks like baby Kareena Kapoor, has eyes of great-grandfather Raj Kapoor. See post Ranbir Kapoor set a cake on fire and said "Jai Mata Di" on Christmas.

Complaint against Ranbir, others

No First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in the case yet after the complainant asked for the actor to be booked under section 295(A), 298, 500, 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

According to PTI, Sanjay Tiwari, who filed the complaint at Ghatkopar police station through his lawyers Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra, claimed that in the video, the actor is seen pouring liquor on cake and setting it on fire while saying "Jai Mata Di". In Hinduism, fire god is invoked before invoking other deities, but Ranbir and his family members deliberately used intoxicants while celebrating the festival of another religion and chanted "Jai Mata Di", the complaint said. This hurt the complainant's religious sentiments, it alleged.

Kapoor Christmas lunch

The Kapoor family reunites for the annual Christmas lunch every year but this year was special as Ranbir and Alia Bhatt introduced their daughter Raha Kapoor to the world on the occasion. They arrived at Sashi Kapoor's residence for the lunch and went on to bring Raha Kapoor to greet the paparazzi. First pictures of the one-year-old flooded the internet that day.

The Christmas lunch was also attended by Karisma Kapoor and her kids Samaira and Kiaan, her parents Babita and Randhir Kapoor, Sashi Kapoor's son Kunal Kapoor as well as Ranbir's aunt Reema Jain's family. Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain were accompanied by their respective partners. Agastya Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda were also present.

