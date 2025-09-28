‘Best Papa in the world’: Ranbir Kapoor gets the sweetest handwritten card from daughter Raha on his birthday

Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating his 43rd birthday today (September 28). The actor's wife, Alia Bhatt, took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures on this special occasion to wish him. The highlight was a handwritten letter of their daughter Raha Kapoor. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor gets 43 kisses from daughter Raha on his birthday, shares that he watched Lokah and found it ‘excellent’) Ranbir Kapoor's birthday card was handwritten by daughter Raha.

Raha's adorable birthday card for Ranbir

In the handwritten letter, Raha wished Ranbir and wrote, “Happy Birthday best papa in the world.” In another picture, Raha and Ranbir's hands were seen, as they picked a slice of the birthday cake. Alia and Ranbir held each other close during a scenic sunset in the other picture shared by the actor on Sunday evening.

The caption read, “happy birthday our whole and soul ♥️🌈✨”

Ranbir gets 43 kisses from Raha

Meanwhile, Ranbir also came live on Instagram from the page of his lifestyle brand Arks on Sunday evening. The actor responded to several fan questions and shared what gift he received from his daughter, Raha, for his birthday. “Raha made me a promise that she will give me 43 kisses, so I got that!” he said during the live.

Raha was born on November 8, 2022 to actors Ranbir and Alia, who began dating while working on Ayan Mukerji's 2022 hit supernatural fantasy Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva. They tied the knot the same year. Ranbir and Alia didn't disclose Raha's face and had a pact with the paparazzi not to click her. They revealed her face at the annual Kapoor Christmas luncheon in 2023.

Ranbir will next appear in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, which also features Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, and Lara Dutta, among others in key roles. The film will be released in two parts, with the first part hitting theatres on Diwali 2026.

Alia and Ranbir will also be seen sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Love & War, which is currently under production.