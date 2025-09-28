Ranbir Kapoor gets 43 kisses from daughter Raha on his birthday, shares that he watched Lokah and found it ‘excellent’

Actor Ranbir Kapoor turned 43 today (September 23). To the delight of fans, the actor came live on Instagram from the page of his lifestyle brand Arks on Sunday evening. The actor responded to several fan questions and shared what gift he received from his daughter, Raha, for his birthday. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor turns 43, shares rare video message featuring a surprise cameo by daughter Raha. Watch) Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating his 43rd birthday today (September 28).

Ranbir reveals Raha's gift

During the live, Ranbir said, “Raha made me a promise that she will give me 43 kisses, so I got that!” Ranbir married Alia Bhatt in April 2022 after several years of dating. Their daughter, Raha, was born in November 2022. On Christmas 2023, Ranbir and Alia surprised their fans by making their first public appearance with Raha.

Ranbir praises Lokah

In the live, he went on to share his most favourite song at the moment, adding: “One song which I truly love is Barbaad from Saiyaara. I really like that song. I like the music of Lokah. I recently saw the film and it was just excellent. I like Sahiba- it is a great song. I am usually a Spotify top 50 person, the India top 50 or the global top 50. Usually, I discover music from there.”

Ranbir mentioned two films, the romantic drama Saiyaara and the Malayalam superhero film Lokah, which the actor's wife, Alia, also praised right after their respective releases.

On the work front, Ranbir will next be seen alongside Alia and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited film Love & War, scheduled to release on March 20 next year. He also plays Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's highly-awaited Ramayana, which also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Raavan. The first part of the film is set to hit the theatres on Diwali next year.