Sai Pallavi responds after AI-generated swimsuit pictures of her on beach vacation with sister go viral

After Sai Pallavi’s sister Pooja Kannan posted pictures of them from a recent beach vacation, numerous AI-generated images of Sai wearing a swimsuit cropped up on the internet. While Pooja’s pictures hinted at Sai wearing a wetsuit, numerous trolls targeted the actor for wearing a swimsuit. Taking cognisance of it all, the actor posted videos from her vacation and addressed these claims. (Also Read: Fans defend Sai Pallavi from trolls criticising her for wearing a swimsuit: ‘You expect her to wear saree underwater?’) Sai Pallavi's sister Pooja Kannan posted beachy pictures of their recent vacation on Instagram.

Sai Pallavi addresses her AI-generated images

Sai posted a video on her Instagram showing her, sister Pooja, and a few of their loved ones on vacation to an unknown place. In the video, both sisters can be seen relaxing by the beach, with Sai posted videos and pictures of her actual outfits that were morphed. Sharing the video, she captioned it, “PS: The above images are real and aren’t Ai generated.”

The video also included happy memories from their trip, including seeing dolphins, trying out water sports, making jewellery, getting matching tattoos, and more. One fan commented, “Love the caption.” Another wrote, “Roasted everyone with one Caption (post)... Thank you n Love You QUEEN.” A fan wrote, “Love The Caption. We always Love You Queen.”

Recently, Pooja also shared pictures of their vacation. Most of the pictures show Pooja sitting by the beach and smiling as Sai clicked pictures of her. Some feature Sai, too, smiling as she poses for selfies with Pooja. Some pictures show her wearing a wetsuit. After the AI-generated swimsuit images went viral, the actor’s fans defended her right to wear what she wants.

Recent work

Sai was last seen in Chandoo Mondeti’s Thandel with Naga Chaitanya. She will soon star in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana as Sita, with Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama. She is also acting in a film directed by Sunil Pandey with Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan. Pooja debuted as an actor with the 2021 film Chithirai Sevvaanam but hasn’t signed any films since then.