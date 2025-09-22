Fans defend Sai Pallavi from trolls criticising her for wearing a swimsuit: ‘You expect her to wear saree underwater?’

Actor Sai Pallavi and her sister Pooja Kannan recently went on a beach vacation, and the latter shared pictures of it on her Instagram. Soon, people began trolling Sai, who is known for her simple image, for wearing a swimsuit on vacation. Her fans came to her defence, wondering what the trolls expect her to wear on the beach. Sai Pallavi's sister Pooja Kannan posted beachy pictures of their recent vacation on Instagram.

Sai Pallavi’s sister shares beachy vacay photos

Pooja took to her Instagram over the weekend to share a few snapshots of her, clicked by her sister, apart from a few selfies they took together. Sharing them, she wrote, “Beach high (waves emoji) #sunkissed (camera emoji) @saipallavi.senthamarai.” Most of the pictures show Pooja sitting by the beach and smiling as Sai clicked pictures of her. Some feature Sai too, smiling as she poses for selfies with Pooja. One picture shows her dressed in a swimsuit, while another seems like she’s dressed in a wetsuit.

Trolls come out in full force, fans defend Sai Pallavi

As soon as Pooja posted the pictures, numerous trolls commented about Sai seemingly wearing a swimsuit. One person wrote, “Hence proved she belongs to all so called heroine...keep aside of traditional wear.” Another commented, “Traditional ammai (Traditional girl),” with laughter emojis. “So onscreen traditional Sai Pallavi wears a bikini in real life,” wrote another.

The actor’s fans, however, were quick to defend her from trolling, especially when some morphed pictures of her also began doing the rounds online. One fan commented, “That's Ms Pallavi’s wish, what she wants to wear. What do you expect to wear underwater?? A saree?? Cm on.” Another wrote, “To those few comments, people wear a swimsuit while swimming !! People can wear what they are comfortable with. It's their choice.” One fan even had to explain, “There is nothing wrong with her wearing those clothes. It is her choice, it is their choice.”

Sai was last seen in Chandoo Mondeti’s Thandel with Naga Chaitanya. She will soon star in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana as Sita, with Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama. She is also acting in a film directed by Sunil Pandey with Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan.