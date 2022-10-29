'Tereko jo bolna hai tu bol': Annoyed Ranbir Kapoor won't promote Brahmastra anymore. Watch hilarious new video

Actor Ranbir Kapoor got angry at Ayan Mukerji and walked out in a huff after the Brahmastra director told him that he was not 'properly' promoting the film. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Ayan posted a video in which he asked a visibly irritated Ranbir to say his lines. The video started with Ayan Mukerji telling Ranbir 'action'. The actor forced a smile and said, "Brahmastra coming on Disney+ Hotstar on November 4." (Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor refuses to promote Brahmastra anymore, says Alia Bhatt lost her voice singing Kesariya)

Ayan, who stood behind the camera said, "Hmm. Blockbuster, you forgot to say blockbuster." An upset Ranbir told him, in Hindi, "Let it be. It's done now." Ayan insisted, "Blockbuster. You have to say it." Ranbir repeated, "Watch our blockbuster Brahmastra on Disney+ Hotstar on November 4."

Ayan again told Ranbir, "You are just saying anything. Do it properly." An angry Ranbir took off his mic and said, "Bhai mera hogaya abhi tereko jo bolna hai tu bol (I'm done, now you say whatever you want to)." He then walked out of the frame in a huff with Ayan calling behind him, "VFX, music, hume bohut kuch bolna hai Ranbir (Ranbir we have to talk about a lot of things including VFX, music). Ranbir come yaar."

An exasperated Ayan then looked at the camera and said, "November 4, don't miss it, Disney+ Hotstar." The video ended with Ayan rushing after the actor shouting, "Ranbir, Ranbir."

Sharing the video, Ayan captioned the post, "Justttt incase you missed it. 4th November… The Light is Coming!… (AGAIN) To Disney+Hotstar!! ……… Blockbuster!!! Okay bye." Reacting to the video, actor Alia Bhatt posted several laughing face emojis. She also shared the clip on her Instagram Stories.

Earlier this week, Alia posted a video of Ranbir talking against "more promotions" for the Ayan Mukerji directorial. "I'm done with Brahmastra promotions, I'm done with Ayan Mukerji. Not even Alia has said 'Shiva, Shiva' so many times in the film. I've become a ghost by dancing so much. Alia has lost her voice by singing Kesariya at every event," Ranbir told someone over a call.

Ranbir also said that he has other important things in his life right now, such as prepping for the birth of his first child. The clip ended with Ranbir talking to Ayan on the phone saying that they ‘must promote' the film. Alia captioned the clip, "Hard facts."

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva released in theatres in September. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. The film will start its OTT journey with Disney+Hotstar on November 4. The film gathered positive responses from the audience and collected over ₹425 crore gross worldwide at the box office.

