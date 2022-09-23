Ranbir Kapoor asks 'picture thik-thaak lagi' to fans at Brahmastra screening; requests them to watch Vikram Vedha

Ranbir Kapoor met his fans at a screening of Brahmastra on the occasion of National Cinema Day on Friday. The actor, who visited a theatre in Mumbai with director Ayan Mukerji, interacted with fans and spoke to them about his film. He also requested the fans to support cinema and endorsed Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's upcoming film Vikram Vedha, which releases next week. Also Read| Ranbir Kapoor rushes to help fans as they fall on barricades

Ranbir Kapoor took the mic after the audience watched a show of Brahmastra, and endorsed Vikram Vedha. The action thriller, scheduled for theatrical release on September 30, stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan apart from Radhike Apte and Rohit Saraf among others. The Pushkar-Gayathi directorial is the remake of their own 2017 Tamil film of the same name.

As per a video shared by Pinkvilla, Ranbir said to the fans at the screening, "We will make Part 2 and Part 3 of the film (Brahmastra) for you very soon. Until then please keep supporting cinema. Next week too a very good film is coming--- Vikram Vedha, support that as well. Thank you so much."

Ranbir also asked the audience for feedback about the fantasy drama during his speech. He asked, "Picture kaisi lagi, thik-thaak lagi (How did you like the picture? Was it okay)?" amid cheers from the audience. He added, "Many many thanks. It's a very historical day for Hindi cinema. It's National Cinema Day, and we thank you for supporting the film, for showing it so much love." Ayan Mukerji also spoke to the audience, and the two were elated to know that many of the fans were there to see the film second or third time.

Ranbir went on to shake hands with the fans, clicked pictures with them, and talked to a young fan too. A little mishap also followed as a group of excited fans fell down on the barricade as they tried to click a selfie with the actor, and he rushed to help them get up.

The ticket price at most major theatres and cinema chains in the country was reduced to ₹75 on September 23 across India to celebrate National Cinema Day. Brahmastra broke its personal record for most advance bookings for a day after the reduced price, and also broke advance booking record for any day outside a film's opening weekend.

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva, which is the first of a planned trilogy by Ayan, released in theatres on September 9 and continues to perform well at the box office. The film also features Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy, apart from Shah Rukh Kha, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna in extended cameos and Deepika Padukone and Dimple Kapadia in guest appearances.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON