Ranbir Kapoor reveals ‘believing a lot’ in Sanatana Dharam: 'I went quite deep into what it is'

Ranbir Kapoor is busy working on Nitesh Tiwari's much-anticipated film Ramayana, which features him as Lord Ram alongside Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita. He has now spoken about religion and his 'relationship with God'. Ranbir said that he ‘believes a lot in Sanatana Dharma’ during a chat with Nikhil Kamath on his People by WTF podcast. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor says he learnt to be grounded as he observed Rishi Kapoor's rude behaviour Ranbir Kapoor has spoken about his take on religion. (File photo/REUTERS)

On his relationship with God

Ranbir said, "So when I grew up, my father (Rishi Kapoor) was extremely pious. He used to do two pujas a day... we celebrate every festival, we have Navratas at home... so God was a very big thing for me growing up. I think it gave a lot of peace to my father; my mother (Neetu Kapoor) was less religious... so, I have a good feeling about God... even when I’m in trouble, when I’ve been like, my mother’s fighting with me, and I don’t have another conflicted conversation with her, where she’s going to cry and stuff like that. Or I want a film to succeed, or I want to buy something. I’ve never asked for that. So my relationship with God is a lot of gratitude. And you know, I feel very, very grateful for the place I’m in, of everything that I have. And so that kind of sums up my relationship with God."

‘You believe in Sanatana Dharam or you don’t’

He added, "I started believing a lot in the Sanatana Dharam. I think I started reading a lot about it in the last couple of years. I went quite deep into what it is, what the effects are. And see, you believe it or you don’t believe it. If you believe it, it is like hope. It is like giving yourself a good system, good values... I think there is something good about it. I feel connected."

Upcoming projects

Ranbir was last seen in Animal and is expected to reprise his role in its sequel, Animal Park. Apart from Ramayana, which is being shot as a trilogy, Ranbir will also be seen in Love and War, which will feature Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, and is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.