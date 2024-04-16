Ranbir Kapoor sits in wife Alia Bhatt's lap in cute pic from 2nd anniversary dinner, even Raha makes an ‘appearance’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had an intimate, lowkey celebration on their second wedding anniversary. The couple got a chef to cook a delicious feast for them and he even shared glimpses from the party on social media. (Also read: Alia Bhatt drops unseen pic with Ranbir Kapoor as she celebrates 2nd wedding anniversary) Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated their anniversary at home.

Ranbir-Alia's anniversary feast

Chef Harsh took to Instagram Stories to share pictures of the adorable menu card for the party. It showed cartoon versions of Ranbir, Alia and Raha sitting around a dining table with big smiles on their faces. Another photo, a polaroid, shows Alia and Ranbir at their home with him sitting on her lap. She is holding tightly on to him as they smile for the camera. While Alia seems to be wearing a grey T-shirt, Ranbir is in a white ganji.

Ranbir and Alia celebrated their second wedding anniversary on April 14, Sunday. On the day, Alia posted a beautiful black-and-white picture of herself with her husband and tagging it with an adorable caption. Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia shared two images, the first of which was a monochrome photo of herself with Ranbir. The second featured a version of popular characters Carl and Ellie from the animated film Up. She compared her life to that of Carl and Ellie from Up, saying that they grew old together.

She captioned the images as, "Happy 2.. here's to us my love..today & many many years from today."

Ranbir tied the knot with Alia Bhatt on April 14, 2022, and the couple announced their pregnancy in June 2022. Neetu Kapoor also shared her best wishes for Alia and Ranbir on their second wedding anniversary.

What's next for Ranbir and Alia

Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, receiving praise for his performance as Ranvijay Singh. He will play Aziz in the sequel to Animal, called Animal Park, which is yet to go on floors.

Ranbir is also prepping for Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious project, Ramayana, a cinematic adaptation of the epic.

Alia, on the other hand, will be seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra, which is co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia herself. The film is all set to hit theatres on September 27 this year. She is also set to play the lead in a Spy Universe film, with filming scheduled to kick off later this year.