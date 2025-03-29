Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Randeep Hooda slams Bollywood's ‘bhedh chaal’ culture: ‘So-called elite filmmakers, actors are busy building abs’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Riya Sharma
Mar 29, 2025 10:27 AM IST

Randeep Hooda criticised Bollywood's trend-following mentality and praised South Indian filmmakers for their authentic storytelling

Bollywood is currently experiencing a dry spell at the box office, with only two films this year managing to succeed. In an interview with Indian Express, actor Randeep Hooda shared his thoughts on the crisis in Hindi cinema, criticising the industry’s tendency to follow trends blindly. He also praised South Indian filmmakers for staying true to their cultural roots. Also Read: Randeep Hooda opens up about his low phase: 'I was depressed, had to sell everything')

Randeep Hooda opens up on the crisis in Hindi cinema.
Randeep Hooda opens up on the crisis in Hindi cinema.

Randeep Hooda on crisis in Hindi cinema

Randeep slammed Bollywood’s ‘bhedh chaal’ (herd mentality), stating, “This is a social media trend. One or two re-released films have done well. It doesn’t mean everything is working. If one thing succeeds, similar projects start getting made. Sabko wahi banaana hai. Abhi sabko Stree ke baad horror comedy banaana hai (Everyone wants to make the same. After Stree, everyone wants to make horror comedies). As an actor, I don’t think that should be the parameter. The industry is facing a crisis due to several factors. There’s a lot of film execution happening now, not filmmaking. We have isolated ourselves in the ivory tower a little. There’s little room for experimentation.”

He further expressed that experimentation in storytelling is now primarily possible on OTT platforms. However, he acknowledged that even these platforms prioritise content that attracts a larger audience and boosts subscriptions, making it a business-driven space. Randeep hopes to strike a balance between mainstream and experimental projects, choosing subjects that resonate with audiences.

Randeep Hooda praises South filmmakers

Praising South Indian filmmakers, Randeep noted that their storytelling focuses on fundamental human emotions, making their films more relatable. He added, “They are just making our films, but with more rootedness and real characterisation. Pushpa doesn’t have six-pack abs—he has a beard and a crooked shoulder. Meanwhile, so-called elite filmmakers and actors are busy building abs instead of developing characters. They are not making character-driven films. But people are not going to stop watching movies or OTT content—it’s just a phase of transition.”

Randeep Hooda’s upcoming film

Randeep Hooda will next be seen in the action thriller Jaat, where he plays the menacing villain Ranatunga. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Regina Cassandra, Ayesha Khan, Saiyami Kher, Zarina Wahab, Vineet Kumar Singh, Prashant Bajaj, Ajay Ghosh, Dayanand Shetty, Jagapati Babu, and Babloo Prithiveeraj in key roles.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni (marking his Hindi debut) and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, Jaat is set to hit theatres on April 10.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Randeep Hooda slams Bollywood's ‘bhedh chaal’ culture: ‘So-called elite filmmakers, actors are busy building abs’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On