Randeep Hooda slams Bollywood's ‘bhedh chaal’ culture: ‘So-called elite filmmakers, actors are busy building abs’

Bollywood is currently experiencing a dry spell at the box office, with only two films this year managing to succeed. In an interview with Indian Express, actor Randeep Hooda shared his thoughts on the crisis in Hindi cinema, criticising the industry’s tendency to follow trends blindly. He also praised South Indian filmmakers for staying true to their cultural roots. Also Read: Randeep Hooda opens up about his low phase: 'I was depressed, had to sell everything') Randeep Hooda opens up on the crisis in Hindi cinema.

Randeep Hooda on crisis in Hindi cinema

Randeep slammed Bollywood’s ‘bhedh chaal’ (herd mentality), stating, “This is a social media trend. One or two re-released films have done well. It doesn’t mean everything is working. If one thing succeeds, similar projects start getting made. Sabko wahi banaana hai. Abhi sabko Stree ke baad horror comedy banaana hai (Everyone wants to make the same. After Stree, everyone wants to make horror comedies). As an actor, I don’t think that should be the parameter. The industry is facing a crisis due to several factors. There’s a lot of film execution happening now, not filmmaking. We have isolated ourselves in the ivory tower a little. There’s little room for experimentation.”

He further expressed that experimentation in storytelling is now primarily possible on OTT platforms. However, he acknowledged that even these platforms prioritise content that attracts a larger audience and boosts subscriptions, making it a business-driven space. Randeep hopes to strike a balance between mainstream and experimental projects, choosing subjects that resonate with audiences.

Randeep Hooda praises South filmmakers

Praising South Indian filmmakers, Randeep noted that their storytelling focuses on fundamental human emotions, making their films more relatable. He added, “They are just making our films, but with more rootedness and real characterisation. Pushpa doesn’t have six-pack abs—he has a beard and a crooked shoulder. Meanwhile, so-called elite filmmakers and actors are busy building abs instead of developing characters. They are not making character-driven films. But people are not going to stop watching movies or OTT content—it’s just a phase of transition.”

Randeep Hooda’s upcoming film

Randeep Hooda will next be seen in the action thriller Jaat, where he plays the menacing villain Ranatunga. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Regina Cassandra, Ayesha Khan, Saiyami Kher, Zarina Wahab, Vineet Kumar Singh, Prashant Bajaj, Ajay Ghosh, Dayanand Shetty, Jagapati Babu, and Babloo Prithiveeraj in key roles.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni (marking his Hindi debut) and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, Jaat is set to hit theatres on April 10.