Rani Mukerji gets a rare glam-up in new pictures from Ashtami festivities. See here

Rani Mukerji has been spotted making the most of the ongoing Durga puja festivities. The actor is not only visiting puja pandals in Mumbai, she is stepping out in her sartorial best. On Monday, Rani Mukerji was photographed celebrating her family’s 75th Durga Puja in Juhu, Mumbai. She looked stunning in a white sheer sari and made a statement with her glamourous makeup and hairstyle. Also read: Rani Mukerji meets Sumona Chakravarti as she arrives at Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai

On Monday, Rani was pictured inside the puja pandal as she posed in front of a beautiful idol of Goddess Durga. She wore statement pearl jewellery with red stones. Rani completed her festive look with a bold red lip; her hair was tied in a bun. The actor was later photographed with actor-cousin Kajol and other family members as they attended Ashtami celebrations together in Mumbai. Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, who is their cousin, was also spotted with them at the puja pandal.

On Sunday, Rani, posed with actor and comedian Sumona Chakravarti, who is seen on The Kapil Sharma Show. The two met at the Saptami celebrations inside a pandal, where Rani wore a green and purple saree. She was also spotted interacting with others at the pandal. Reacting to Rani’s appearance, a fan wrote in the comments section of a paparazzo video, “After so long time she attend Durga puja.” Another one wrote, “Nice and colourful.”

Rani will be next seen in the upcoming film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. It is said to be based on a true incident involving children and human rights. The actor has reportedly completed the film’s shoot in Estonia and parts of India. It is backed by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios. Rani was last seen in the 2021 film Bunty Aur Babli 2. The film also featured Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh.

