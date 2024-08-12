 Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar to address Australian Parliament House ahead of IFFM | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar to address Australian Parliament House ahead of IFFM

PTI |
Aug 12, 2024 12:14 PM IST

Mumbai, Actor Rani Mukerji and director Karan Johar are set to address the Australian Parliament House ahead of the upcoming 15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne , the organisers on Monday said.

Mukerji, 46 and Johar, 52, who have collaborated on films such as his directorial debut "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..." and "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna", will deliver a keynote speech on August 13 ahead of the gala.

IFFM, to be held in Melbourne from August 15 to 25, will showcase a diverse range of films that celebrate the rich tapestry of Indian cinema.

The keynote address will be attended by distinguished dignitaries, members of Australian Parliament and various ministers, underscoring the global impact and cultural significance of Indian cinema.

Mukerji said she is "proud" to represent the Indian film fraternity at the Australian Parliament House.

"This is a milestone moment for our fraternity and it would be an honour for me to speak about the growing cultural ties between Australia and India through cinema," the actor said in a statement.

Johar said he is honoured to be invited to speak at the "historic event" to celebrate the incredible journey of Indian cinema.

"It’s incredible to see how far the stories we as an industry create travels, and this moment is a testament to the growing influence of the cultural impact of Indian cinema. I’m grateful to the house, the members of the parliament for extending this invite and to have me represent the rich legacy of cinema and storytelling," he added.

Festival director Mitu Bhowmik Lange said it is a landmark year for the IFFM as it celebrates its 15th year.

"Having Rani Mukherji and Karan Johar as keynote speakers at the Australian Parliament House is a testament to the festival’s growing influence and recognition," she added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

