Rani Mukerji’s mother feels her National award win is delayed: ‘She should have gotten the award for Black’

After more than 30 years in Bollywood, actor Rani Mukerji finally won her first National Award for Best Actress this year. Her mother, Krishna Mukherjee is proud of her daughter’s achievement but feels the honour came a little late. She feels Rani truly deserved it for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black. Rani Mukerji’s mother shared that she is proud of her daughter.

She was honoured at the 71st National Film Awards 2025 for her performance in the 2023 film Mrs Chatterjee vs. Norway.

Rani Mukerji’s mother on her National award win

Recently, Rani’s mother spoke about her daughter receiving the National Award while talking to photographers and media gathered at a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai.

Opening up about Rani getting her first-ever National Award, her mother Krishna said, “I am happy that she got a National Award. But (she got it) very late. She should (have gotten the award) for the film Black, I think so. But today, I am very proud of her."

Krishna was with Chitrani Lahiri, wife of the late singer Bappi Lahiri, who also joined in on the conversation. She also wondered why Rani got the national honour so late.

“Rani is like my daughter. We are very overwhelmed to know that she got the National Award so late. She has done a wonderful job in Black. I don’t know how come the people didn’t understand her at that time. They should have given her a long time back. After 30 years, she is getting the award,” she said.

To this, Rani’s mother added, “30 years of her career, and she got it now. But I am happy." She also shared that she is happy that actor Shah Rukh Khan also picked up his first-ever National Award after so many years. Shah Rukh won the award for his role in the film Jawan.

About Black

Black was co-written, directed, and co-produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Ayesha Kapur, Shernaz Patel, and Dhritiman Chatterjee. It was inspired by the life and writings of author-activist Helen Keller. The film chronicles the journey of Michelle, a deaf, mute and blind woman. It shows her relationship with Debraj (Amitabh), an aging teacher who later develops Alzheimer's disease. Black won National Award for Best Actor, Best Feature Film in Hindi, and Best Costume Design.

Rani's National Award win

Recently, Rani won her first-ever National Award for Best Actress for her performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Directed by Ashima Chibber, the story is inspired by the real-life story of Sagarika Chakraborty, an Indian mother whose children were taken away by Norwegian child welfare services in 2011.

Now, Rani will next be seen in an action-packed avatar in Mardaani 3. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, the third instalment of the franchise is set to release in cinemas on February 27, 2026.