Ranveer Singh and Keerthy Suresh fight it out in sizzling new ad, fans love watching her speak Hindi

Actor Ranveer Singh has worked with Keerthy Suresh for the first time but not for a film. The popular stars came together for a new ad and showed sizzling chemistry on screen. Keerthy works predominantly in Tamil and Telugu films while Ranveer works in Hindi movies. (Also read: Ranveer Singh answers critics in ad) Ranveer Singh features with Keerthy Suresh in a new ad.

What's in the ad

The ad shows Ranveer and Keerthy as a couple, in a war over where they should invest their money. Keerthy looks bold and beautiful in a black gown and diamond earrings, wearing her hair in a ponytail. Ranveer looks handsome in short hair, a fresh face and a red suit with white shirt. They are in a large apartment, pulling off some cool stunts in all corners, fighting over a phone. He even calls her ‘baby’.

Sharing the video on her page, Keerthy captioned it, “It’s time for an action-packed thriller! And we are ‘Activ-ly’ trying to pick one option! Which one will win this argument? Watch this video till the end to find out!”

Fans of the actor loved seeing her with Ranveer. “What an advertisement!! Nothing short of a film," wrote one. “Don't know why but seeing you speaking Hindi is a different level of Joy,” commented another. However, some anti-Bollywood sentiment also creeped in. “What's happened krithi ma'am. Don't shoot again Bollywood Nepotism,” read a comment.

Keerthy's next project

Keerthy Suresh recently concluded shooting for her upcoming Tamil movie Raghuthatha. Production banner Hombale Films, known for Kannada blockbusters KGF and Kantara, shared the news in a statement. The film presents the empowering tale of a young woman's journey to save the identity of her people and land. Raghuthatha is the story of a courageous woman who fearlessly fights for the rights of women and more. It portrays the challenges faced by a young girl and her unwavering determination to carve her own path. Raghuthatha also stars M S Bhaskar, Devadarshini, Ravindra Vijay, Anandsami and Rajesh Balakrishnan in pivotal roles.

Ranveer's next project

Ranveer has finished shooting for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

