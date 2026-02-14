‘Entire cast smashed it’: Ranbir Kapoor praises Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, says it is his ‘current favourite movie’
Dhurandhar, the spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar, stars Ranveer Singh in the lead. The sequel is set for release next month, on March 19.
Actor Ranbir Kapoor is all praise for Dhurandhar, the action spy thriller, which stars Ranveer Singh in the lead. Ranbir conducted a live session via his lifestyle brand Ark on Saturday to talk and interact with fans, where a fan asked him what was his current favourite movie. Ranbir immediately named Dhurandhar and went on to shower praises on the film. (Also read: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar sets all time record with 7.6 million views on Netflix debut; beats Animal, Pushpa 2, Jawan)
What Ranbir said
Ranbir said, “The last, current favourite movie was Dhurandhar. Absolutely loved that film. I think the entire cast and crew smashed it. Really good times at the movies.”
Dhurandhar has received widespread praise from several prominent Bollywood celebrities. From Karan Johar to Ram Gopal Varma, many took to social media to express their opinion on the film. Earlier, Alia Bhatt’s production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions, congratulated Dhurandhar for scripting history at the box office.
Eternal Sunshine Productions took to Instagram to celebrate the film’s success. The post read, “It’s the voice of today’s India. It’s the choice of today’s India. It’s based on a chapter in history. And now it’s the number one chapter in India’s cinema history. Cheers to Dhurandhar. And three cheers to the ENTIRE team. You not only created waves —you brought the high tide back to the theatres. If this is what part one did in winter, imagine what part two will bring in spring!!!”
About Dhurandhar
Helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a spy action thriller starring Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates gangs in Pakistan’s Lyari with the mission of dismantling a terror network targeting India. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan in pivotal roles, with Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in supporting parts. It collected over ₹1300 crore worldwide at the box office and became the first Bollywood film to cross ₹1000 crore at the domestic box office.
Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the sequel titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The film will see Ranveer reprising his role alongside Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan. It is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, 2026, clashing with Yash’s much-anticipated Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups.
Meanwhile, Ranbir was last seen in Animal. He has Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War lined up for release next.
