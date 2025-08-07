Ranveer Singh kisses elderly woman's hand, touches her feet during outing in Mumbai, fans go aww. Watch

Actor Ranveer Singh’s humility and respect stole the show when he was spotted leaving a studio in Bandra and suddenly engaged in a lively conversation with an elderly woman. The impromptu chat turned into a heartwarming moment when he kissed her hand and touched her feet. Ranveer Singh was later spotted at the airport in Mumbai.

Ranveer gets chatty

Ranveer was seen in Mumbai on Wednesday night. He was first spotted leaving a studio in Bandra, and just a few hours later, he was photographed at the Mumbai airport, leaving the city.

As Ranveer exited the studio, he spotted a woman waiting for him, and instead of rushing past, he stopped to chat with her. The two engaged in a lively conversation, exchanging animated gestures and laughter, clearly enjoying each other's company.

Later, Ranveer kissed her hands and touched her feet before leaving. He even waved to the people inside the house. The actor was seen dressed in an all-black outfit with his full beard, moustache, and hair tied back in a man bun.

The video of the conversation has emerged on social media and is winning hearts. Many dropped heart emojis in the comment section. One fan shared, “Sweet moment”, with one gushing “Awwwww.” “He has a great attitude,” wrote another fan.

Ranveer’s next film

Ranveer was last seen in Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty. The film also starred Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff among others.

He will next be seen in the upcoming spy action thriller Dhurandhar, which has been helmed by Aditya Dhar. The first look of Dhurandhar was unveiled on Ranveer Singh's 40th birthday last month. It introduced 20-year-old actor Sara Arjun as his co-star.

Apart from directing, Dhar has written and co-produced Dhurandhar. It is also produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya, and Lokesh Dhar under the banners Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna. The film is scheduled to be released on December 5.