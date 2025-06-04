Ranveer Singh-Vicky Kaushal hail Virat Kohli after RCB's maiden IPL trophy triumph; Aamir Khan calls him 'perfectionist'

Many celebrities, including Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Allu Arjun, and Kartik Aaryan, have reacted to Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) maiden IPL title success and hailed Virat Kohli. Actor Aamir Khan has also called Virat a "perfectionist." RCB defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final of the 18th season to bring the trophy home for the first time in 18 years. (Also Read | Anushka Sharma hugs a crying Virat Kohli, jumps with joy as RCB win first IPL title in 18 years. See pics) Ranveer Singh and Aamir Khan praised Virat Kohli.

Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh hail Virat Kohli

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Ajay shared a poster of RCB and wrote, "Been watching and cheering for years...finally RCB has made history. Congratulations @virat.kohli and the entire team @royalchallengers.bengaluru." Ranveer Singh, sharing a photo of Virat and AB de Villiers, wrote, "This is everything." Posting a video of Virat getting emotional on field, he said, "One club player" and tagged him.

Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor praise Virat

Vicky wrote on his Instagram Stories, "18 (emotional face, red heart and trophy emojis)." Sharing a picture collage of Virat, he added, "To the man who's given everything to the sport...this was long due! @virat.kohli #18." He also congratulated the RCB team on their historic win. Kartik Aaryan, sharing a video of Virat getting emotional, wrote, "Finally Jersey No 18. After 18 years. Congratulations, GOAT @virat.kohli."

Celebs hailed Virat Kohli after RCB's win.

Vicky Kaushal praised Virat too.

Celebs penned notes on Instagram Stories.

Sharing a post by RCB, Arjun wrote, "grit resilience perseverance loyalty faith belief and hardwork...Everything that happened over 18 years seen worth it for this moment!!! Congratulations to virat.kohli and @royalchallengers.bengaluru 18 for the win (trophy and salute face emojis."

Allu Arjun's son gets emotional

Allu Arjun shared a video of his interaction with his son Ayaan, who got very emotional after RCB's win. On Instagram Stories, he wrote, sharing Ayaan's clip, "Ee sala cup namde! Historic win. RCB. Congratulations." He also posted a video in which Ayaan said, "I love Kohli." Holding Ayaan's face, Arjun said, "Your face is glowing." A smiling Ayaan continued, "I like him so much. I got into cricket because of Kohli."

In the video, Ayaan was seen lying on the floor in front of the television as Virat hugged his wife-actor Anushka Sharma. Ayaan also poured water on himself, bowed and then screamed, "18 years." Sharing the video, he wrote, "Ayaan getting super emotional. #viratkohli fan boy moment. Soo cute my chinni babu #alluayaan #rcb #ipl2025."

What Aamir Khan said about Virat

Aamir made an appearance in the commentary box during the IPL 2025 final. Former cricketer Suresh Raina asked Aamir, who is a “perfectionist" in cricket, according to him. Aamir responded, “Mujhe toh Sachin lagte the perfectionist. Ab Virat lagte hai (I used to think Sachin Tendulkar was a perfectionist. Now, I think that it's Virat Kohli)."

About RCB's IPL win

Bengaluru chiselled out a flawless blueprint to lift the trophy after posting 190/9 on the board. Among the most emotional sights of the night was Virat visibly struggling to contain his emotions in the closing moments of the match. Shielding his tears and raw feelings first with his hands, then with his cap. He also hugged Anushka after the win.

with ANI inputs