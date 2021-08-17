Ranvir Shorey: I wasn’t getting much work in films, with OTT platforms I think, they are a godsend

Ranvir Shorey confesses that not much of work was coming his way in the film industry, even before the pandemic hit us last year in March. And it’s only now, with the advent of OTT space that he’s getting good opportunities, and the actor isn’t complaining.

“I think OTT platforms are a godsend, any way you look at it. Whether you’re an artiste, technician, writer, or even for the audience, there’s no fear of you being elbowed out by a bigger film, or a bigger personality, or politics of film business,” he says.

Shorey was recently seen in the web show Sunflower, and he’s currently shooting for another one, besides an online chat show that’s also lined up.

The actor goes on to add that things get murkier when it comes to theatrical releases. “There are only limited number of theatres and limited number of shows, so that used to make the game quite dirty actually,” says the Khosla Ka Ghosla actor.

Given that streaming platforms give equal space to every film irrespective of the scale it’s made on, Shorey views them as democratic by their nature.

“For the viewers, films — big or small — are there to watch, wherever, whenever and however they want. They also get to watch something based on its merit. It doesn’t have to do anything with what production house it is, who the stars are... If it’s good, it’ll catch up,” explains Shorey, who turns 49 on August 18.

Talking about his special day, he’s happy that he has his son, Haroon with him on his shoot. “That’ll be my birthday plan. Getting to spend time with my family on birthdays is becoming increasingly rare. One of my brothers live in the US, my father lives with me, but a lot of times I’m not at home and working. So, I cherish this time,” he gushes.

While the film industry is known for the big bashes it throws on such special occasions, for Shorey, all it took was one such party to make his birthdays a strictly private affair.

“I had this alcohol company, which approached me once, it wanted to sponsor and celebrate my birthday. I did one of those, but then never repeated. Not that it was lacking in any way, but it just didn’t feel personal enough, with photographers. After that I’ve had a few more parties, but only personal,” he recounts.