Raveena Tandon, daughter Rasha seek spiritual blessings at Mahakumbh

Bollywood star Raveena Tandon has joined the ranks of celebrities attending the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. Also read: Katrina Kaif attends Maha Kumbh with her mother-in-law: ‘I am just starting my experience here' Actor Raveena Tandon with daughter Rasha Thadani met spiritual head of Parmarth Niketan Ashram Swami Chidanand Saraswati at the Maha Kumbh Mela.(PTI)

Duo's spiritual outing

On Monday, Raveena, along with her daughter Rasha Thadani and a couple of friends, was spotted seeking blessings of Swami Chidanand Saraswati, President of Parmarth Niketan Ashram.

Sharing her sacred experience, Raveena told ANI,"...This Kumbh has come after 144 years. So, my friends and I have come here from Mumbai. We have come not just for Ganga Snan but also to our 'home'. Swami ji's home is my home, my children's home..."

Raveena also shared that she will visit Kashi and celebrate Maha Shivratri there.

Celebs at Maha Kumbh

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif also met Swami Chidanand Saraswati and took his blessings.

Speaking to ANI, Katrina expressed her gratitude and excitement about being part of the sacred event. "I am very fortunate that I could come here this time. I am really happy and grateful. I met Swami Chidanand Saraswati and took his blessings. I am just starting my experience here. I like the energy, beauty, and significance of everything. I am looking forward to spending the whole day here," she said.

Her mother-in-law accompanied Katrina. Her husband, Vicky Kaushal, was recently spotted taking a holy dip at Maha Kumbh. Other celebrities who have attended the congregation include names such as Esha Gupta, Vijay Deverakonda and Hema Malini.

Mahakumbh Mela started on January 13, 2025, in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj and is set to conclude on February 26. Several devotees have flocked to the Triveni Sangam—the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers—to take the holy dip, seeking spiritual cleansing and ‘Moksha’.

According to reports from the Uttar Pradesh government's Information Department, nearly 630 million people had visited the holy site as of Sunday.