Reddit mesmerised by Gauri Khan's look from the 90s, but questions her ‘odd’ shoot with Shah Rukh Khan: ‘What is this?’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan got married in 1991. Now, Reddit has shared a bunch of old photos of the duo from the 1990s. One of the photos also featured actor Kajol. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have been married for nearly 34 years.

Old pics of Gauri Khan leaves fans in awe

In one of the pictures, a young Gauri Khan is seen enjoying a swim. She also opted for different looks as she posed for the camera. In a photo, she stood next to Shah Rukh as they attended an event. While Shah Rukh was dressed in a yellow and black outfit, Gauri was seen in a green dress.

In another picture, Gauri was seen sitting next to Kajol at an event as they chatted and laughed. The last photo showed Gauri sitting on the floor with her face resting on her hands. Shah Rukh leaned forward and held her legs. The post was shared with the caption, "Gauri Khan back in the day!! Oddly resembled Janhvi Kapoor in some pics."

Reddit thinks Gauri Khan looks like Mahima Chaudhry

Reacting to the post, a person said, "Janhvi??? More like Mahima Chaudhry, maybe?" A comment read, "Aryan looks like her. If you see the 2nd picture properly, that's literally Aryan Khan with a wig. Even the smile is the same." A fan wrote, "Mahima Chaudhry sure…. From no angle is there any resemblance between Janhvi and Gauri… also, what in earth is the last pic?" "What is that weird pose pic of Shah Rukh and Gauri. Looks odd," commented a Reddit user.

About Shah Rukh and Gauri, their family

Shah Rukh and Gauri have been married for nearly 34 years. They tied the knot on October 25, 1991. They are parents to three children--Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan. While Aryan was born in 1997, the couple welcomed Suhana in 2000. AbRam was born in 2013 via surrogacy.