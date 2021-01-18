Remo D'Souza goes for a spin with Aamir Ali after heart attack scare, watch

Filmmaker-choreographer Remo D'Souza was spotted out and about on Monday, some weeks after recovering from a heart attack. Remo was spotted in Mumbai, on an outing with wife Lizelle and friend Aamir Ali.

In a video shared on social media, Remo conveys his gratitude to his well-wishers. He walked from one car to another, and joined Aamir.





Aamir had shared updates from the hospital when Remo was admitted back in December. “My brother is back," he'd written in a social media post.

On Instagram recently, Remo posted an empowering message that read, "You’re the director of your life – you choose where to put the focus. Focus is a funny thing — it changes everything. For example, your focus shapes your life. So if you want to re-design your life, reshape your focus. What I find the most interesting about focus, is where people put their focus."

Remo's wife, Lizelle, had thanked actor Salman Khan for emotional support during the difficult time. She'd written, "I really from the bottom of my heart want to thank @beingsalmankhan for being the biggest emotional support u are an angel thank you so much bhai for always being there .....”

Also read: Remo D’Souza on how Salman Khan helped his family after he suffered a heart attack: ‘We call him an angel’

Remo had also spoken about Salman's support in a Times of India interview. “We call him an angel as he has a heart of gold. I have worked with him and I know the kind of a gem that he is. Salman and I don’t talk much, like, I only say ‘yes, sir, okay sir’. Actually, my wife and Salman are very close. As soon as I was rushed to the hospital, Lizelle called him. And through the six days that I was in the hospital, he saw to it that I was taken good care of. He was also personally talking to the doctors," he'd said.





Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON