IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Richa Chadha: Policymakers should be mindful; bring down ticket costs, so cinema doesn’t become a novelty
Richa Chadha is one of the first few actors to tap into the extraordinary potential in the content of OTT platforms with her show, Inside Edge.
Richa Chadha is one of the first few actors to tap into the extraordinary potential in the content of OTT platforms with her show, Inside Edge.
bollywood

Richa Chadha: Policymakers should be mindful; bring down ticket costs, so cinema doesn’t become a novelty

The actor talks about cinema chains suffering, and why the government should give a better impetus to the film industry.
READ FULL STORY
By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 04:14 PM IST

With hardly any releases in theatres last year, the OTT space churned out some spectacular content and now, while there’s more to expect, there are also a number of movie releases lined up in theatres. Richa Chadha’s Madam Chief Minister released in theatres this year and she has also been appreciated for her digital projects- Unpaused, and Lahore Confidential.

When asked whether OTT platforms and movies, while having to co-exist, could eat into each other’s share, she says, “There is no box office pressure on OTT, but as it exists in cinemas, makers feel the need to include songs, action sequences etc for a good opening. Moreover, I feel, several directors, who when they get proper backing from an OTT platform, like Sudhir Mishra in Serious Men, are able to blossom and perform better. Whereas they could have be frauded or their creativity could be compromised in a theatrical as they to deal with all kinds of financers etc. I feel like a lot of directors tend to blossom on the OTT.”

Interestingly, Chadha is one of the first few actors to tap into the extraordinary potential in the content of OTT platforms with her show, Inside Edge. Since then, she has done several digital projects, is currently shooting for Candy co-starring Ronit Roy and has web series Six Suspects and Inside Edge 3 lined up.

The actor doesn’t believe in looking at scenario as OTT vs movies, because these are two separate mediums. “The big cinema experience is unmatched and a film releasing on 35mm stands a chance at competing for National awards and film festivals, hence a lot of directors prefer that. But times are changing and I hope that the industry and the government gives a better impetus to the film industry by reducing either the taxes on ticket prices to give a boost to the industry because cinema chains have really suffered last year due to the lockdown. Of course, these are extraordinary circumstances and people are scared to step out of their homes and into a theatre. I get that. But when things start getting better, people won’t choose to confine themselves into their homes. However, policymakers should be mindful that they should bring down ticket costs so that more and more people can watch the film, and cinema doesn’t become such a novelty, especially in these times,” she states.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Deepika Padukone in a still from the advertisement.
Deepika Padukone in a still from the advertisement.
bollywood

Deepika Padukone not to blame, says Sooni Taraporevala after plagiarism claims

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:23 PM IST
  • Director Sooni Taraporevala has clarified that her accusations of plagiarism against the creatives behind an apparel ad have nothing to do with Deepika Padukone, who was featured in it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tiger Shroff is among the most successful young stars in Bollywood.
Tiger Shroff is among the most successful young stars in Bollywood.
bollywood

When Tiger spoke of real-life heroic act: 'Buying a house for my parents'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:06 PM IST
  • Tiger Shroff is among the most successful young stars. In an old interview, he had explained why buying a house for his parents was his most heroic act, off the screen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai was partially demolished by the BMC in September last year.
Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai was partially demolished by the BMC in September last year.
bollywood

Kangana can't find architects to rebuild office, says they are 'getting threats'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 04:40 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut alleged that no architect is willing to restore her office in Mumbai after it was partially demolished by the BMC last year, as they are being threatened with cancellation of their licenses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Richa Chadha is one of the first few actors to tap into the extraordinary potential in the content of OTT platforms with her show, Inside Edge.
Richa Chadha is one of the first few actors to tap into the extraordinary potential in the content of OTT platforms with her show, Inside Edge.
bollywood

Richa Chadha: Policymakers should be mindful; bring down ticket costs, so cinema doesn’t become a novelty

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 04:14 PM IST
The actor talks about cinema chains suffering, and why the government should give a better impetus to the film industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Nadiyon Paar.
Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Nadiyon Paar.
bollywood

Sona Mohapatra slams Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi song Nadiyon Paar

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:49 PM IST
Sona Mohapatra has criticised the trend of remixes in Bollywood and said that the makers indicate that they have no need or respect for original creators, creation, music composers, lyricists and singers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shweta Singh Kirti is one of Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters.
Shweta Singh Kirti is one of Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters.
bollywood

Sushant's sister Shweta says she's 'falling into an abyss' waiting for closure

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:48 PM IST
  • Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has penned a note about not getting closure in the actor's death case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Netflix India has unveiled its 2021 slate.
Netflix India has unveiled its 2021 slate.
bollywood

Netflix India 2021 slate: From Fabulous Lives season 2 to Kapil Sharma special

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 04:24 PM IST
  • Netflix India on Wednesday announced its slate of content for 2021, which includes the second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, the new Abbas-Mustan film, new projects from Karan Johar, Mani Ratnam and others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Urmila Matondkar married Mohsin Mir in 2016.
Urmila Matondkar married Mohsin Mir in 2016.
bollywood

Urmila revisits her 'mangalsutra' moment to wish husband Mohsin on anniversary

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:35 PM IST
  • Urmila Matondkar shared a throwback picture with husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir on their 5th wedding anniversary. She handpicked a special moment from the ceremony. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanjana Sanghi on the acting lessons received from Irrfan Khan.
Sanjana Sanghi on the acting lessons received from Irrfan Khan.
bollywood

Sanjana Sanghi reveals how Irrfan Khan influenced her approach to acting

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:39 PM IST
  • Sanjana Sanghi played a small role in Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium. The actor has now opened up about the acting lessons she learned from Irrfan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan poses with his parents and siblings for a family portrait.
Saif Ali Khan poses with his parents and siblings for a family portrait.
bollywood

Little Kareena, Saif come together in Saba's throwback family pictures, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:38 PM IST
  • Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan recently posted old family pictures of the Kapoors and the Pataudis. See little Kareena and Saif here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon star in Bhediya.
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon star in Bhediya.
bollywood

Varun channels his inner 'Bhediya'; Ayushmann, Arjun Kapoor can't stop laughing

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:36 PM IST
  • Varun Dhawan shared a funny clip just before boarding an aircraft where he channeled his inner werewolf. Watch the video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twinkle Khanna has shared a new post on Instagram.
Twinkle Khanna has shared a new post on Instagram.
bollywood

Twinkle Khanna struggles to work from home as daughter Nitara does mischief

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:36 PM IST
  • Twinkle Khanna has shared a glimpse of how things get difficult for her at home as schools continue to remain shut.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Navya Naveli Nanda is the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan.
Navya Naveli Nanda is the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan.
bollywood

Navya Naveli Nanda disturbed as SC asks rape accused if he will marry survivor

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:49 PM IST
  • Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, on Wednesday reacted to a question posed to a rape accused by a Supreme Court bench.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji are daughters of veteran actor Tanuja.
Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji are daughters of veteran actor Tanuja.
bollywood

Kajol wishes sister Tanishaa on her birthday: 'Wish you one ton of love, luck'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:37 PM IST
  • Kajol wished sister Tanishaa Mukerji as she turns a year older. She also shared some never-seen-before throwback pictures.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jhanak Shukla also appeared in Karishma Kaa Karishma.
Jhanak Shukla also appeared in Karishma Kaa Karishma.
bollywood

Shah Rukh's Kal Ho Naa Ho co-star Jhanak is 25 now, and 'not earning anything'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:13 PM IST
  • Shah Rukh Khan's child co-star from Kal Ho Naa Ho, Jhanak Shukla, spoke in a video about why and how she 'lost the track' in her acting career, and how she is 'not earning anything' right now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP