Richa Chadha's post on 'toxic older ladies saying they are au naturel after 10 surgeries': 'Who is she talking about?'

Richa Chadha, who is enjoying the success of her Netflix series Heeeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, recently took to Instagram Stories and shared a post about 'turning her back on toxic older ladies'. The actor did not take names but hinted that she was done with someone claiming to be 'au naturel' despite having undergone almost a dozen plastic surgeries. Richa's post is grabbing attention on Reddit with many wondering whom she is talking about. Also read: Richa Chadha defends Heeramandi co-star Sharmin Segal amid heavy trolling Richa Chadha, pregnant with her first child, recently shared a post about women who lie about getting surgeries done.

'We have eyes'

Sharing a photo of herself, with her back facing the camera as she walks away, Richa wrote, “Nothing, just me turning my back on toxic older ladies dressed like teenagers, announcing that they are 'au natural' after 10 surgeries. Didi (sister), don't be lying to someone who knows you from five noses ago (laughing emoji). It is all good (kiss and flying kiss emojis). No one's even asking because we have eyes.”

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Reddit wonders who Richa is talking about

A Redditor posted, “Who is she talking about?! I mean I get it, she is talking about someone who went under the knife but at this point, everyone in the industry has had some or the other work done."

Reacting to the post, a person commented, "Herramandi legit had more drama offscreen than onscreen. Off the top of my head: The whole Sharmin Segal saga. Richa trolling Sharmin... Sharmin mistreating Sanjeeda Sheikh, calling her an outsider, and now Richa giving zero f**** about Aditi Rao Hydari."

'Bitchy cat fights are back'

One more commented, "This is clearly a jab at Audrey Rao (Aditi Rao Hydari)." A comment read, "5 noses ago (laughing emojis)." Another person wrote, "Bitchy catfights are back... Bollywood is healing." A comment read, "It’s Aditi... also why does it feel like Richa is turning into Kangana Ranaut?"

Another read, "Richa's pregnancy has brought out her whole new savage side." The actor is expecting her first child with actor-husband Ali Fazal.

One more person said about Richa's post, "This is definitely petty, but I would bet a kidney that the Heeramandi cast had some DRAMA behind the scenes. She (Richa) clearly despises Aditi for building what’s essentially a new career after shaving a decade off her age and getting tons of work done. I feel for actresses, who have to do this to keep their careers. The industry is so misogynistic. But Aditi has also taken the whole 'pretending to be a decade younger' thing too far and I can see Richa being like f*** this, I’m not a party to your fake persona."

Richa Chadha was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Richa and Ali are all set to welcome their first child in July.