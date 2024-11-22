Riddhima Sahni reacts to Ranbir Kapoor getting misogynist tag: ‘He and Alia Bhatt don’t care what people say’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have long been subject of intense scrutiny on social media, with a section of users frequently criticising Ranbir's behaviour and labelling him a "misogynist" and an "unsupportive husband". However, in a recent interview, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has come to the couple's defense, asserting that they remain unfazed by the public's perception of their relationship. Also read: Riddhima Kapoor recalls how family was trolled after Rishi Kapoor’s death for looking ‘happy’ Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently made her debut with the reality TV series Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives.

Riddhima addresses the criticism

In an interview with Zoom, Riddhima was asked about her reaction to the comments and judgments about her brother. Riddhima shared that she knew how both of them were.

"They adore each other. They’ve created the most beautiful ever child, Raha. She is so so adorable. They are amazing parents. So, I don’t think they really care about what people say," she said.

In recent times, Ranbir came under the radar of trolls after a video of Alia went viral talking about how he asked her to wipe off her lipstick. Ranbir was called toxic and misogynistic.

Riddhima, 44, shared that no matter what, people will always have things to say. And that is why they are “called trolls”. She stressed that they are happy together and that is what matters the most to them.

In the interview, she was also asked about being called a 'nepo product' as well as being a bully with a snooty attitude. Reacting to the same, she said, “I'm nothing like that. I'm a very simple girl. I love being at home with my family. I rarely go out; I barely socialise. I don't even bother about trolls. Trolls are trolls because of a reason. Why highlight them and give them importance? Like I said, logon ka kaam hai bolna, woh toh bolege [people are bound to say something; let them]. People have always been saying nasty things, negative things, but why let negativity get to you? You focus on all the positives."

About the family

Riddhima is the daughter of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. They have two kids together, son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor. His son Ranbir married actor Alia Bhatt in April 2022. They welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022.

Riddhima recently made her debut with the reality TV series Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Her entry into the world of entertainment feels almost inevitable, given that she's the daughter of late actor Rishi Kapoor and actor Neetu Kapoor.