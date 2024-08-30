Rimi Sen sues Land Rover for giving her a faulty car; wants 50 crore for inconvenience

Actr Rimi Sen has filed a lawsuit against luxury car manufacturer Land Rover, seeking damages of ₹50 crore due to alleged defects and subsequent mental harassment related to her vehicle. She said she faced issues with the sunroof, sound system, and rear-end camera. Also read: Rimi Sen laughs off plastic surgery rumours: It’s only Botox, fillers, PRP-plastic surgery karne ki zaroorat nahi padhi Rimi Sen is known for her work in Bengali films such as Sajani and Swapner Din.

Legal route

Rimi purchased the car in 2020 for ₹92 lakh, but has since experienced numerous issues, leading her to accuse the company of negligence and emotional distress in her complaint. The actor claims that the car's defects and the company's handling of the repairs have caused her significant mental anguish, prompting her to take legal action.

As per NDTV, the vehicle was purchased from Satish Motors Pvt. Ltd., an authorised dealer for Jaguar Land Rover, with a warranty valid until January 2023. It was due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns that the car was not used much.

The complaint claims that when Rimi began using the vehicle, she faced numerous defects, from noisy sunroof, screen lags, faulty sound system, and issues with the rear-end camera.

More about it

In her complaint, Rimi claimed that on August 25 in 2022 the malfunctioning rear-end camera led to the car colliding with a pillar. Rimi said that the dealers are dismissive about the issues, and are asking for evidence before addressing her complaints. It has led to a cycle of repairs on her end.

She states that the car is apparently defective, both in manufacturing and in its subsequent maintenance by the authorised dealer. She claims that her experience has caused her mental harassment and significant inconvenience.

Her demand

Now, Rimi is demanding compensation of ₹50 crore for the mental harassment she endured, as well as an additional ₹10 lakh to cover legal expenses. She also seeks the replacement of the defective car. The actor is known for her work in Bengali films such as Sajani and Swapner Din.