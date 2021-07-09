Rocky Aur Rani, Kartik Aaryan’s next, Saroj Khan biopic: New film announcements, a risk or relief?

With the growing list of films that are being announced — with Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani being the latest entrant — one wonders the reason behind it. More so when so many projects, including Fighter, Bell Bottom, Liger and several others, are already suffering from the pandemic-induced consequences and delays. In such a scenario, isn’t this a risky move?

According to industry experts, there’s a potential risk, but it also instills confidence that the industry is ready to bounce back, and working on a plan to pull back the audience to the theatres.

“When established filmmakers and actors, go ahead and announce films, it gives a clear indication that the market is on its way to revival, and there’s money cycle which is being churned around,” says trade expert Joginder Tuteja, appreciating actor Akshay Kumar for not only announcing several films, but completing many.

While the trade and film industry is optimistic that once the theatres reopen, audiences will come in, Tuteja adds, “It also debunks the entire thought process that post the lockdown, audience will only go ahead and make movies on OTT platform.”

Lately, along with KJo’s project, Kartik Aaryan’s yet to be titled love story, Rakul Preet Singh’s upcoming project, C Sankaran Nair biopic, Saroj Khan biopic and a film on athlete Pinki Pramanik have also been announced.

It comes at a time when biggies such as Fighter, Adipurush, Radhe Shyam, Liger, The Immortal Ashwatthama, Darlings are already in the pipeline, and are fighting against the uncertainties.

Trade expert and producer Girish Johar believes that all this indicates that the planning is done, and makers are just waiting for the word, action.

“The announcements show that the business is picking up, giving confidence back to the cinema and society as a whole. Since all plans are in place, and dates are sorted beforehand, they’ll not waste time when things get better, and immediately get in work mode,” he says.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh, too, also optimistic about the new developments, as he puts it: ”Ek khushi ki lehar aa gai hai.”

Elaborating on how these announcements increase the confidence level of producers and distributors, he tells us, “These are all big films and you know that they’re definitely targeting cinema halls, which means not all is lost. In a gloomy scenario, announcements like these come as hope, positivity and rejuvenates the industry.”

When it comes to risk, Tuteja feels it’s divided and points that makers are also being cautious.

“Yash Raj Films, for instance, isn’t going ahead with its ambitious plan of somewhere ₹2000 crore to shoot movies with big stars including Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. And Karan has also just announced one project. So, they’re being realistic.”