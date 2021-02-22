IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ronnie Screwvala calls deluge of film release dates 'hysterical', wonders if all is 'magically back to normal'
Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom will hit the theatres on May 28, while Ranveer Singh’s sports drama 83 comes on June 4
Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom will hit the theatres on May 28, while Ranveer Singh’s sports drama 83 comes on June 4
bollywood

Ronnie Screwvala calls deluge of film release dates 'hysterical', wonders if all is 'magically back to normal'

Film producer Ronnie Screwvala has shared his opinion on the sudden storm of film release announcements in Bollywood. Hansal Mehta has agreed with his observation.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:13 PM IST

Film producer Ronnie Screwvala has voiced his concern at the sudden deluge of film release dates being announced in Bollywood. Multiple big-ticket films such as 83, Bellbottom, Atrangi Re and more have announced their release dates in the last week.

Taking to Twitter, Ronnie wrote, "Funny(Hysterical) that everyone announcing Movie release dates like magically all back to normal! FOMO in announcements and theoretical discussions on ‘clashes’. personally cant see till 300Mill vaccinated that it’s really safe to ‘GoToTheMovies’-no such thing as #HerdImmunity." Filmmaker Hansal Mehta retweeted him and wrote, "I agree. Wonder what prompted this spate of announcements?"

Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi commented on his tweet, asking him to consider the other side too. "I hope you realise that the exhibition sector employs over 4 lakh Indians directly & millions of others indirect. Many of these people are the sole bread earners in their families. Is protecting their livelihood not important enough? Please think of the bigger picture," he wrote.

Bellbottom, an espionage thriller starring Akshay Kumar, is scheduled to release on May 28. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment, the film is set in the 1980s and about one of India's forgotten heroes.

Co-starring Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta, Bellbottom was one of the first Bollywood films to resume production amid the pandemic. The film is co-produced by Emmay Entertainment.

Akshay, 53, will also appear in a special role in filmmaker Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. The movie will release on August 6.

The actor superstar's third project is Prithviraj, backed by Yash Raj Films. The movie has locked the November 5 release date.

It is expected that Akshay's much-awaited cop drama Sooryavanshi, which was delayed last year due to the pandemic, will be hitting the screens in 2021. However, the film's makers are yet to announce an official date.

Amitabh Bachchan, 78, announced that his sports film Jhund will open on June 18. The film marks the Hindi directorial debut of filmmaker Nagraj Manjule, best known for Marathi blockbuster Sairat and the critically-acclaimed 2013 drama Fandry.

"COVID gave us setbacks but it's comeback time now! We're back in theatres. 'Jhund' releasing 18th June," Bachchan tweeted.

Backed by T-Series, Jhund features Bachchan as Vijay Barse, a Nagpur-based retired sports teacher who started a slum soccer movement. The film was earlier scheduled to release in September last year but was pushed due to the pandemic that forced the shutdown of theatres across the country.

Ranveer Singh's 83, about the Indian cricket team's 1983 World Cup win, will also see the light of the day as the film will now release on June 4. Directed by filmmaker Kabir Khan, 83 was yet another major movie that was delayed because of the pandemic in 2020.

Ayushmann Khurrana has booked July 9 as the release date of his romantic-drama Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, co-starring Vaani Kapoor. The Abhishek Kapoor-directed film, billed as a "progressive love story", will see the Article 15 actor essay the role of a cross-functional athlete.

Also read: Aayush Sharma is son Ahil's favourite actor, happy dad says 'Ja beta chocolate kha le'

The film's production commenced in October 2020 and the team wrapped the film in about 48 days in Chandigarh.

The industry also saw the release date announcement of filmmaker Luv Ranjan's upcoming untitled movie with Ranbir Kapoor, set to screen theatrically on March 18, 2022. The film also features Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and producer Boney Kapoor, who makes his acting debut.

The yet-untitled film is produced by Ranjan and Ankur Garg's Luv Films and presented by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar.

On Wednesday, YRF had unveiled its slate of five films that will be releasing in 2021. The movies are -- Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor-starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (March 19); Bunty Aur Babli 2 (April 23), Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera (June 25); Jayeshbhai Jordaar, starring Ranveer Singh, (August 27); and Akshay's Prithiviraj (November 5).

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
akshay kumar ranveer singh

Related Stories

Ranvir Singh’s 83 and Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi will release on big screen next year.
Ranvir Singh’s 83 and Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi will release on big screen next year.
bollywood

Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh’s 83 to release in theatres in 1st quarter of 2021

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON NOV 20, 2020 09:19 PM IST
Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh’s 83 will release in movie theatres in the first quarter of 2021, after being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Janhvi Kapoor looks like a sweet bride in red and spooky as a ghost in black in new song from Roohi.
Janhvi Kapoor looks like a sweet bride in red and spooky as a ghost in black in new song from Roohi.
bollywood

Roohi song Panghat: Janhvi Kapoor debuts her stunning and spooky avatars. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:09 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor looks gorgeous in both her avatars in the first song from her upcoming film, Roohi. The song also features Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma with their son Ahil.
Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma with their son Ahil.
bollywood

Aayush Sharma is son Ahil's fav actor, happy dad says 'Ja beta chocolate kha le'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:30 PM IST
Actor Aayush Sharma shared pictures of the beautiful Sunday he spent with his son Ahil and wife Arpita. The father-son duo had a tonne of fun, chilling in the garden and playing together.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bachchan Pandey stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi among others.
Bachchan Pandey stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi among others.
bollywood

Jacqueline Fernandez joins Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey sets in Jaisalmer

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:11 PM IST
  • Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has joined the Bachchan Pandey team in Jaisalmer. She shared pictures from the desert city as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan recalls her idea of acting during her growing up years.
Sara Ali Khan recalls her idea of acting during her growing up years.
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan recalls learning the true meaning of acting during Kedarnath

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:44 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan is all of four movies old. However, it was during her first movie, Kedarnath, that the actor revealed learning several acting lessons, including multiple takes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
bollywood

Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 coming to theatres on November 19

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:22 PM IST
Upcoming psychological-comedy-thriller Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be releasing on November 19, this year. The film is a follow up to Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan's hit movie and will star Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu has a number of interesting films in her kitty including Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta, Dobaaraa and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? Pratik Gandhi hit national limelight with Scam 1992.
Taapsee Pannu has a number of interesting films in her kitty including Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta, Dobaaraa and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? Pratik Gandhi hit national limelight with Scam 1992.
bollywood

Taapsee to star with Pratik Gandhi in madcap comedy Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:17 PM IST
  • Taapsee Pannu announced another film - Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? with Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi, days after announcing Do Baa Raa.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shahid Kapoor with Mira Rajput.
Shahid Kapoor with Mira Rajput.
bollywood

Mira Rajput reveals her crush and it is not husband Shahid Kapoor. Watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:13 PM IST
  • Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput revealed her crush during an interaction with her fans on Instagram. Watch the video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shekhar Suman with his son Adhyayan Suman.
Shekhar Suman with his son Adhyayan Suman.
bollywood

Shekhar 'devastated' after news channel falsely reports son Adhyayan's suicide

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:45 PM IST
  • Actor Shekhar Suman 'died a thousand deaths' after a news channel reported that his son, Adhyayan, had died by suicide. Shekhar has said that he is suing the channel for the 'unpardonably irresponsible' act.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Kajol recently starred in the film Tribhanga, which released on an OTT platform.
Actor Kajol recently starred in the film Tribhanga, which released on an OTT platform.
bollywood

Kajol: I like myself the way I am today, it took me a long time to come here

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 02:21 PM IST
Over the years while it has been a constant journey of self discovery and self improvement,Kajol says her process of choosing a project has remained the same.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput in Kai Po Che!
Sushant Singh Rajput in Kai Po Che!
bollywood

Abhishek Kapoor remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on 8th anniversary of Kai Po Che!

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:33 PM IST
It has been eight years since Kai Po Che! released. The movie marked late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Bollywood debut. Abhishek Kapoor remembered the late star on the occasion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bachchan Pandey stars Kriti Sanon and Akshay Pandey in lead roles.
Bachchan Pandey stars Kriti Sanon and Akshay Pandey in lead roles.
bollywood

Bachchan Pandey: Kriti shares first pic with Akshay as she wraps her portion

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:51 PM IST
  • Kriti Sanon had wrapped up her portion of filming for Bachchan Pandey, which also stars Akshay Kumar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut has said that humility is overrated.
Kangana Ranaut has said that humility is overrated.
bollywood

Kangana says humility is overrated, challenges actresses to break her records

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:04 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut has once again talked about her achievements on Twitter. This time, she was triggered when an agency did not list her name among the most popular female stars of India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taimur Ali Khan turned older brother on Sunday after Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son.
Taimur Ali Khan turned older brother on Sunday after Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son.
bollywood

Kareena's second son looks like Taimur, says grandpa Randhir

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:42 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby over the weekend. While the couple has chosen to keep their son's identity private for now, Kapoor family members feel the baby boy looks like his elder brother Taimur Ali Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor looks like a sweet bride in red and spooky as a ghost in black in new song from Roohi.
Janhvi Kapoor looks like a sweet bride in red and spooky as a ghost in black in new song from Roohi.
bollywood

Roohi song Panghat: Janhvi Kapoor debuts her stunning and spooky avatars. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:09 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor looks gorgeous in both her avatars in the first song from her upcoming film, Roohi. The song also features Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt with her pet, Edward.
Alia Bhatt with her pet, Edward.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt is full of love for her pet cat Edward, calls their bond 'eternal'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:37 AM IST
  • Alia Bhatt shared a fresh picture with her lovely pet cat, Edward. She often talks lovingly of Edward, among the first of her pets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput got the Critics Best Actor award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021.
Sushant Singh Rajput got the Critics Best Actor award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021.
bollywood

Sushant posthumously honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke award

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:32 AM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput was awarded the Critic's Best Actor award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021. Sushant died in June last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP