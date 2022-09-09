Saba Ali Khan shares dad Mansoor Ali Khan's pic with Queen Elizabeth II, calls it an 'end of an Era'. See pic

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades died on Thursday. Late Indian cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's daughter Saba Ali Khan shared a picture of him with the late queen on Friday. Also Read: Sushmita Sen, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II: Incredible, truly celebrated life

Sharing the photo, Saba wrote, “An end of an Era. R.I.P #queenelizabeth. She ruled. She'll be remembered. For a long time. #mansooralikhan #pataudi #Lord's #cricket #grounds #england #india #match #epic #moments." In the photo, Mansoor is seen standing next to Queen Elizabeth II, as she shook hands with other cricketers.

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi with late Queen Elizabeth II.

Several Bollywood celebs mourned her demise on social media. Actor Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture of Queen Elizabeth II along with a note. She wrote, "What an incredible & truly celebrated life!!! She loved colors & lived every shade of it, in a single lifetime...The very embodiment of QUEEN!!! Rest in peace Queen Elizabeth ll."

Actor Shilpa Shetty also extended her condolences. She posted an old picture of herself with Queen Elizabeth II along with a caption. She wrote, “What an incredibly inspiring journey your life has been! It was an honour to have been in such august company. Rest in peace.”

Queen Elizabeth II, died at Balmoral castle aged 96, the royal family said in a statement. The UK's longest-reigning monarch was placed under medical supervision earlier on Thursday after her condition deteriorated. Buckingham Palace issued a statement while referring to the Prince of Wales, Charles as the King.

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world," the statement said.

