Saba Azad shares her latest pictures in silver outfit from award show, Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina reacts

Published on Nov 11, 2022 07:35 PM IST

Saba Azad took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures of her look from GQ Men Of The Year awards on Thursday. Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan reacted to her photos.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor-singer Saba Azad took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures of her look as she recently attended an awards show on Thursday. She donned a glamorous silver dress, drawing praise from fans and celebs alike. Along with her fans, boyfriend Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan also reacted to her pictures. (Also read: Athiya Shetty stuns in white as she shares her pictures from latest photoshoot, KL Rahul is all hearts)

Saba decked up in silver-coloured slit dress and wore matching earrings and bracelet. She shared three pictures. In one of the pictures, she kept both her hands on stomach while posing for camera. In another photo, she gave a side pose and kept her hair open. The pictures were part of a shoot she did before she attended the GQ Men Of The Year awards recently.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Saba wrote, “What’s your vintage?Last night for #gqmenoftheyear @gqindia (camera emoji) by @nupuragarwal__,duds by my darling @umabiju, earrings - @anayah_jewellery, cuff - @aquamarine_jewellery ,clutch - @ornatte.in, makeup by @myrra_makeup_art, hair by @shifstershetty, accessories sourced + style assist by @khushi46.”

Reacting to her photos, her actor-boyfriend Hrithik's cousin Pashmina Roshan wrote, “Issa princess (red heart emoji).” Many fans of Saba posted comments for her stylish look. One of her fans wrote, “Saba, you are Incredible! Stylish! Unique! Vintage style is just created for you! Lots of love!” Another fan commented, “How can someone look this beautiful.” Other fan wrote, “Dream girl.” Many fans dropped heart emojis on her pictures.

Thursday was also Pashmina's birthday. Saba wished Pashmina with pictures of hers via Instagram and wrote, “Happy birthday to this sweetest ball of sunshine, with the cleanest most beautiful heart – in a world full of phonies, you are a real gem my Pash (Pashmina)!! Keep being you!! It’s the best." In another photo of Pashmina, she wrote, “Uff such a beauty. Happy, happy birthday my cute Pashmina Roshan.”

Saba is currently dating Hrithik. Recently, Hrithik wished her with a sweet birthday message on Instagram and wrote, "The rhythm of you, the voice of you, the grace of you, the heart of you… and oh that insanely amazing mind of you… melody in motion girl… that’s what you are.”

