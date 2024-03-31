Saba Azad shares picture with Sussanne Khan from Hrithik Roshan's son's birthday celebrations: 'Best time ever’

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan’s son Hrehaan recently turned 18 years old. The family celebrated his birthday in Goa, with Hrithik’s girlfriend Saba Azad also included in the celebrations. On Sunday, she took to Instagram to thank Sussanne for inviting her to the party. (Also Read: Hrithik Roshan praises girlfriend Saba Azad's ‘heart-wrenching’ performance in Songs of Paradise) Saba Azad attended Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's son's birthday celebrations in Goa

‘Best time ever’

Sussanne took to her Instagram stories to share a picture with Saba, revealing that she calls her Saboo. “@sabazad thank you darling sabooo for all the lovvve n sunshine,” she wrote sharing the picture. Saba reshared the pictures on her Instagram stories, writing, “Thank you sooz for the best time ever,” revealing her nickname for Sussanne. Other photos also showed Hrithik, Zayed Khana and others attending the party.

A screen grab of Saba Azad's Instagram stories

Sussanne’s post for Hrehaan

On Hrehaan’s birthday, Sussanne shared a sweet reel on Instagram of their memorable moments together through the years. Sharing it she wrote, “Happy happiestttttt 18 th birthday my Ray.. you have been my pillar of strength, determination, motivation and inspiration right from the day you were born.. your heart, your soul and your gentle giant of love has made me who I am today… the best of your Life is starting now.. from here to infinity the stars will shine brighter for you and all the things that you do.”

Saba on her relationship

Talking to India Today last year about receiving hate since she and Hrithik went public with their relationship, Saba said that it took her time to come to terms with it. She said, “It’s taken me quite sometime to come to a place where I treat everything else as white noise because hatred is palpable. I am not made of stone, it hits you. You feel like sh*t. There are days when you wake up and you wonder ‘what did I do to anyone?’ ‘What did I do to you?’ ‘I am living my life, you live yours’ ‘why are you waiting for my blood?”

Upcoming work

Earlier this year, Hrithik played Patty in Siddharth Anand’s aerial fighter drama, Fighter. He will soon reprise his role as Major Kabir in War 2, which will mark Jr NTR’s debut in Bollywood. Saba was seen in the web-series Who's Your Gynac last year on Amazon Prime mini series and the musical Songs of Paradise.

