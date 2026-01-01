Sachet-Parampara's car windshield broken as they're mobbed after New Year's Eve show in West Bengal

Musician duo Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur, better known as Sachet-Parampara, performed on New Year’s Eve at a concert in Balurghat, West Bengal. What could’ve been a heartfelt moment of fans showering love soon turned scary when people began mobbing their car and broke the windshield. Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur were mobbed by fans after their performance on December 31.

Sachet-Parampara’s car windshield broken in mobbing

In a video posted on a paparazzo account, Parampara is taking a video as she accompanies Sachet in the car. The video begins with Sachet waving at fans who crowded near their car. He jumps and says, “Oh s**t,” when someone taps loudly on their windshield. Parampara says, “Guys, relax. Happy New Year.”

As they keep waving to fans, the windshield behind them breaks, and Sachet looks shocked even as Parampara says, “Gaya, gaya (It broke).” A scuffle breaks out as security personnel attempt to control the fans, who are crowding the car and trying to take videos.

Sachet-Parampasa’s New Year’s wish for fans

Sachet-Parampara have not addressed the incident on their social media. They posted a New Year’s wish for their fans, writing, “Happy New Year to all our dear people who stood by us! may 2026 be extraordinarily good and healthy for all of you. Mahadev Sabki Raksha Karein. #namahparvatipatayeyharharmahadev.”

They also posted a video taken by Parampara from the concert where they counted down the seconds to the New Year. A fan commented, “Watched you live today..You both were just fantastic… Love your music always. Happy New Year 2026 to both of you. Har Har Mahadev.” Another wrote, “Both of you made my new year eve best ever.”

About Sachet-Parampara

The music composer, vocalist, and lyricist duo Sachet-Parampara is known for their work in films such as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), Kabir Singh (2019), Tanhaji (2020), and Jersey (2022). After becoming finalists on The Voice India in 2015, they formed the duo the following year and got married in 2020.

Sachet-Parampara recently sang and composed Humsafar in Saiyaara and Tu Hai Meri in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.