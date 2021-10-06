Saif Ali Khan calls himself ‘chota sa’ landlord, says he got calls from tenants about leakages

Earlier this year, it was reported that Saif Ali Khan has rented out his old apartment. The actor, during an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, seemingly confirmed the news and also called himself a ‘small-time landlord’.

Asked about renting out his property, Saif said, “The news was out on the internet even before I reached home after the registry.”

He also revealed that initially, he would tackle the issues regarding ACs and plumbing himself. “Arre, it's a very big headache. Main bhi chota sa landlord hoon (Even I'm a small-time landlord),” he said after Kapil Sharma joked that Archana Puran Singh was a part-time broker.

“Old mentality, we invested in property and put them up on rent. I got calls about issues regarding the ACs, water leakage. Sometimes I thought, 'I should hire someone'. I hired a manager finally. But before that, I used to handle issues myself,” he said.

In August, it was reported that Saif rented out his old house at Fortune Heights to a firm called Guilty by Association Media LLP. According to Money Control, a security deposit of ₹15 lakh was paid by the firm and it has been rented out for three years, with the cost increasing every year.

In the first year, the rent would be ₹3.5 lakh per month and will go up to ₹3.67 lakh and ₹3.87 lakhs in the second and third years, respectively.

Saif and Kareena Kapoor moved out of their Fortune Heights apartment earlier this year to a bigger house in the same vicinity. The couple moved into the spacious home just weeks before they welcomed their second son, Jeh. The actors are also parents to four-year-old Taimur Ali Khan.