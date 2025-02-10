Saif Ali Khan feels attack was a burglary attempt gone wrong: ‘That poor guy, his life is more screwed than mine’

Actor Saif Ali Khan faced a violent knife attack during an attempted robbery at his Bandra residence on January 16. The attack took place at the actor's house which he shares with his wife, Kareena Kapoor, and their two kids. In his first interview since the attack, the actor told Delhi Times that he thinks it was a ‘burglary attempt gone wrong.’ The actor sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine while attempting to intervene during a confrontation. A piece of the knife was taken out of the actor's body after a surgery. (Also read: Taimur asked Saif Ali Khan 'are you going to die' minutes after attack; actor reveals why he accompanied him to hospital) Saif Ali Khan was attacked in his house on January 16.(PTI file photo)

What Saif said about the attack

During the conversation, Saif talked about the incident and said he does not plan to keep any weapons for added security in his Mumbai residence. He reasoned, “Nothing will change. See, if you start doing that... because I don’t feel I’m under threat. It was not a premeditated attack. I think it just was a burglary attempt gone wrong. That poor guy, his life is more screwed than mine.”

‘I would have tried to reason’

He went on to add if he would have done anything differently in that situation if he were in that room again with the intruder: “I would put on the light and firstly tell him, ‘Do you know who I am?' And I think he would say, ‘Oh s**t! I’m in the wrong house.’ And I’d say ‘Right, put the knife down and let’s talk about this.' I think I would have tried to reason. But it was a mixture of anger, outrage and a kind of defense. It was just too quick. And it was completely instinctive.”

Saif suffered six injuries in the attack, two of which were deep cuts. He was rushed to Lilavati hospital and had to undergo surgery for wounds on his neck and near his spine. The Mumbai police are investigating the matter, and they took a Bangladeshi individual named Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad into custody.

Saif was discharged from the hospital on January 21, when he was spotted going inside the premises of his Bandra residence with bandages on his wrist and neck. He made his first public appearance since the attack a few days ago as he promoted his upcoming Netflix film - Jewel Thief.