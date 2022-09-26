Saif Ali Khan says he's a 'good citizen': Mujhe award milte hain Income Tax dept se

Saif Ali Khan visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show with the team of his upcoming movie Vikram Vedha. In attendance were Radhika Apte, Sharib Hashmi, Yogita Bihani, Satyadeep Mishra and Rohit Saraf. Directors Gayathri and Pushkar also joined them on the show. (Also read: Saif Ali Khan says he earned back Pataudi Palace with money he made in films)

Host Kapil Sharma revealed some unknown facts about all of them. About Satyadeep Mishra, he said that he was assistant commissioner in Income Tax department before he became an actor. Kapil jokingly asked if Saif would have taken him to Pataudi Palace had he told him about it before. Saif, however, let him know that he is actually a ‘good citizen’. “Mujhe award milte hain, pata hai tumko? Awards milte hain Income Tax se (Do you know I get awards from Income Tax department). I am a good citizen,” he said. Satyadeep, however, let them know that he cleared his Civil Services exam but was not assistant commissioner at any moment.

Also during the show, Saif was shown a bunch of his photos shared on Instagram by wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, sister Soha Ali Khan and brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu. One photo showed Saif and Taimur hanging out together while Taimur scribbled something on a notebook. A funny comment read, "Lagta hai, Taimur Saif ki script se romantic scene kaat raha hai (Looks like Taimur is editing out romantic scenes from Saif's scripts).” Saif laughed at the comment with others.

Hrithik Roshan was not part of the promotions on Kapil's show. The film will be out this week on Friday and is a remake of Telugu hit Vikram Vedha starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupati in lead roles. That film was also directed by Pushkar and Gayathri.

Apart from this, Hrithik Roshan also has Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan has Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. He plays Lankesh in the movie. Kapil will also be seen in Nandita Das' Zwigato.

