Saira Banu remembers Raj Kapoor on birth anniversary, how he arrived at her, Dilip Kumar's wedding on bended knees

Saira Banu has shared a post remembering Raj Kapoor on his 99th birth anniversary. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Saira also spoke about the friendship between Raj and her late husband Dilip Kumar. She also posted a string of pictures and a video giving a glimpse of their relationship. (Also Read | Saira Banu wishes Hema Malini on birthday with old pic) Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor on the former's wedding day.

Saira shares pics, video of Raj, Dilip

The video was from Dilip Kumar's wedding day as he sat in the groom's outfit. Sitting next to him, Raj Kapoor shared a conversation and also laughed. Several other guests were also seen in the clip. The next image was a picture of Dilip and Raj from the former's wedding day. Dilip and Raj posed together in white outfits as they stood on the road in another photo. Saira also posted several other pictures of the duo.

Saira talks about Dilip, Raj's friendship

Saira captioned the post, "Describing the bond between Dilip Sahib and Raj Ji as mere friendship would be an understatement; they shared a love akin to that of siblings. They sought solace in each other's company, exchanging secrets that remained unknown even to their own family members. Raj Ji and Sahib were there for each other until the very end."

She also wrote, "Not many people know this but back in the day when Dilip Sahib was still a bachelor Raj Ji would often edge him on to get married, he would say, 'Shaadi kyun nahin karta (why don't you get married)' and later on laughingly add, 'Jis din tu shaadi karega, ghutne ke bal chal ke aaunga tere paas (the day you get married, I'll come to you on bended knees)', and goodness like a great friend he stood up to his words the day Dilip Sahib and I got married. I still remember how he reminded Sahib of this incident saying, 'Didn't I tell you that I would kneel down the very day you get married I am doing it for you, Thank You for getting married'.

Saira recalls Dilip's condition when Raj had a cardiac arrest

Saira further wrote, "When Raj Ji had a cardiac arrest, Sahib had flown abroad for a felicitation, he immediately flew back to Delhi and rushed to Apollo Hospital to see Raj Ji, he went near him and said, 'Raj, wake up! I brought the khushboo (fragrance) of Chapli Kebabs (a snack). Let's stroll through the bazaar as we used to, relishing kebabs and rotis."

"Stop acting; take me to the courtyard in Peshawar'. Choking with emotion, tears streamed as he spoke to his unconscious friend. They were indeed the best of friends until the very end. Remembering Raj Ji on his Birth Anniversary with a lot of love and affection. #HappyBirthdayRajKapoor #rajkapoor," she concluded. Dilip and Raj starred together in Mehboob Khan's Andaz (1949).

